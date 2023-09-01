GlobalCapital, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Sustainable financing evolves with latest SLL bonds

Ralph Sinclair
Jon HayMike TurnerFrank Jackman
September 01, 2023 02:23 PM
◆ Nordea's novel twist on sustainable funding goes mainstream ◆ Corporate and SSAs: here for the duration ◆ Gabon and off: coup hits bonds

Having inaugurated the product in its home currency markets, Nordea this week brought its SLL bonds to euros. The deal's proceeds are dedicated to funding the lender's sustainability-linked loan book, creating an instrument that is ESG-themed but is neither a sustainability-linked bond, nor a green bond. We examine its credentials and find out who else might be issuing one.

In the primary bond market this week, there was clear evidence that investors want long-dated bonds, which has not been the case all year. This was clear in the corporate bond market where long-dated tranches were much in demand but what could SSA issuers be doing to take advantage of this trend?

Finally, regular listeners will be familiar with Gabon's recent debt for nature swap, which included a new blue bond. We look at what a coup in the country means for the issuer's debt pile.

GlobalCapital Podcast GlobalCapital PodcastEmerging MarketsSSACorporate BondsGreen and Social BondsSyndicated Loans
