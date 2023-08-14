GlobalCapital, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
GC PodcastAnother Fine Mezz

Ain't no mountain (of debt) high enough

Tom Lemmon
Victoria ThieleGeorge Smith
August 14, 2023 05:43 PM
The New York Stock Exchange is decorated for the initial public offering of the cable company Altice USA on Thursday, June 22, 2017. Altice USA is a subsidiary of Altice NV and is a merger of Cablevision Systems and Suddenlink Communications. It is the f

◆ Altice concerns remain for CLO managers ◆ Is the European securitization market adequately prepared for the next crisis? ◆ Is a private credit CLO just a gimmick?

For this week's episode of Another Fine Mezz, securitization deputy editor Tom Lemmon returned from his holidays (and golfing misery) to host, while all in the GlobalCapital stable are hoping this episode will be ABS reporter George Smith's last before he takes a breather to become a father.

Patrick Drahi, founder of telecom and media giant Altice tried to calm the nerves among CLO managers (and other obligors) last week, as the crisis around the company's debt and corruption allegations continues. With European CLOs exposed to around €4bn of Altice's debt, our reporters discuss the pervading sense of concern over said debt pile — and the wider impact it could have on the European CLO market.

The European securitization market has shrunk dramatically relative to the US since the global financial crisis in 2008. As the most battle-worn market participants are gradually out of the market to pastures new, there are concerns that their wisdom is being lost —and not being replaced. We ask whether this leaves the industry short on crisis experience.

Finally, the latest hot topic in debt markets has turned our structured credit team onto ontological investigation: what, exactly, is the difference between a private credit CLO or middle market CLO? It's not clear, and that's a problem for the market and investors.

