Return of the Mezz

After a long hiatus, GlobalCapital's dedicated securitization podcast, Another Fine Mezz makes its return.

The podcast also underwent a mini makeover, with two more reporters joining Tom Lemmon to discuss the biggest stories of the week in European securitization.

Middle-market CLOs in Europe are struggling to get off the ground with the companies behind the loans often too small to meet the criteria for the big three rating agencies, Moody's, S&P and Fitch. However, UK private lender ThinCats is still hoping to press ahead with a transaction soon.

Meanwhile, social-labelled RMBS deals are already exceedingly rare, and creating a market for them in the UK needs to consider the systemic issues the mortgage market faces before being able to truly consider an RMBS as social.

Finally, a visit to Edinburgh leads to the first Another Fine Mezz scoop.