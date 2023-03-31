GlobalCapital, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 8 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2023
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
GC PodcastGlobalCapital Podcast

Bad banks: respite or recovery?

Ralph Sinclair
Jon Hay
March 31, 2023 02:13 PM
Share

- Banking crisis not over, says veteran analyst - Why European banks are sitting out the primary market revival - From Berlaymont to Berlin: reading the runes in the SSA market

Danger Sign in front of London Banks at the dockside Canary Wharf

The creatures of the capital markets poked their noses tentatively out of their burrows this week to see if the banking storm had passed and to survey its impact. Issuers tested the primary markets with new bonds and no further banks needed rescuing. But, according to veteran equity analyst, Steve Clapham, founder of Behind The Balance Sheet, this could well be a lull in the torrent rather than the promise of blue skies from now on.

Steve Clapham 575x375

He talked to us about the state of the banking sector, its serious problems, the difficulty in fixing them and whether more lenders could go to the wall in the near future.

Meanwhile, we looked into when banks will be able to issue fresh debt and what they will be asked to pay for it after a week where they were the most cautious type of issuer to venture into new public funding.

It was a different story in the sovereign, supranational and agency bond market where there were deals galore. But after a barnstormer from the EU, the following pack did deals that were less spectacular. We assess what this tells us about the state of the bond markets.

Subscribe to GlobalCapital's Podcast

You can listen and subscribe for free on your favourite podcast platform including:

Tags

GlobalCapital Podcast GlobalCapital PodcastSSAFIG
RS
Ralph Sinclair
Frequent Issuers Managing Editor GlobalCapital
Contact
JH
Jon Hay

Related articles