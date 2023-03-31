GlobalCapital, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 8 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Iceland’s banks plunge into green funding, sovereign hangs back

Philip Moore
March 31, 2023 11:04 AM
Icelandic banks have become enthusiastic issuers of labelled bonds, sensing that they gain extra interest from investors. The government, however, has delayed joining them, partly because it does not need much funding. Meanwhile, as Philip Moore reports, the banks’ focus has now shifted to accelerating the growth of their green lending, as they try to contribute to Iceland’s ambitious decarbonisation targets

Philip Moore