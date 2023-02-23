GlobalCapital Syndicated Loan, Leveraged Finance and Private Debt Awards 2022: the winners revealed
Porsche, BNP Paribas triumph in 20th annual Awards
GlobalCapital held its 20th annual Syndicated Loan, Leveraged Finance and Private Debt Awards Dinner on February 22 at the Waldorf Hilton in London.
Guests from many of the EMEA market's leading banks, investment firms and advisers heard the results of the Awards, decided by a poll of market participants held in November. The Awards covered the period November 20, 2021 to November 15, 2022.
Porsche Automobil Holding's €8.9bn loan in September, underwritten by Crédit Agricole, Deutsche Bank, ING, JP Morgan, Santander and UniCredit to finance its acquisition of Dr Ing hcF Porsche, was voted Deal of the Year.
Representatives of Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund collected the Awards for Emerging Market Deal of the Year and Middle Eastern Deal of the Year.
Vonovia won Schuldschein of the Year, Etex International Schuldschein of the Year and Bunzl US Private Placement of the Year.
BNP Paribas was voted Loan House of the Year, Goldman Sachs Best Arranger of Leveraged Loans, while the Award for Best Arranger of M&A Loans was won jointly, after a tie in the poll, by Bank of America and JP Morgan.
Crédit Agricole was Best Arranger of Green and ESG-Linked Loans, while NatWest Markets was Best US Private Placement Agent.
Rothschild continued its impressive multi-year run as Best Corporate Finance Adviser but there were first time winners of Best Distressed Loan Investor - Triton - and Best Direct Lending Fund - Ares.
Guests at the dinner raised donations for the Loan Syndicate Managers' Forum's chosen charity, Prostate Cancer UK, and the British Red Cross's appeal for the Turkey and Syria earthquake. If you would like to contribute but did not have the chance at the dinner, you can do so at https://www.justgiving.com/team/GCLSMF
The full results of the Awards are below. GlobalCapital congratulates all the winners and nominees and thanks all who supported the Awards by voting and coming to the dinner.
OVERALL DEAL OF THE YEAR
Deal of the year
WINNER: Porsche Automobil Holding
€8.9bn September 2022 • Financing acquisition of Dr Ing hcF Porsche
Crédit Agricole, Deutsche Bank, ING, JP Morgan, Santander, Unicredit (underwriters and bookrunners)
Nominees
Atlantia
€9.875bn July 2022 • Financing acquisition by Blackstone-led investors
Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, Intesa Sanpaolo, JP Morgan, Mediobanca, Natixis, RBC Capital Markets, Santander, SMBC and UniCredit (underwriters)
Philip Morris International
$11bn and €5.5bn June 2022 • Financing acquisition of Swedish Match
Bank of America, Citigroup (underwriters and bookrunners)
Bank of China, Barclays, BBVA, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Mizuho, Santander, SMBC, Standard Chartered, Wells Fargo (mandated lead arrangers)
Refresco
€3.9bn-equivalent July 2022 • Cov-lite term loan Bs and revolving credit facility financing buyout led by KKR
ABN Amro, Bank of America, BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, ING, JP Morgan, KKR, LBBW, Mizuho, Morgan Stanley, MUFG, NatWest Markets, Rabobank, SMBC, UniCredit (bookrunners)
Schneider Electric
£6.5bn September 2022 • £4.1bn bridge facility and £1.5bn term loan financing acquisition of Aveva Group
Citigroup, Société Générale (bridge underwriters and bookrunners)
Bank of America, Barclays, BBVA, BNP Paribas, CM-CIC, Crédit Agricole, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, JP Morgan, MUFG, Natixis, Standard Chartered (mandated lead arrangers)
BANK AWARDS
Loan House of the Year
WINNER: BNP Paribas
2 JP Morgan
3 Citigroup
4 Crédit Agricole
Best Arranger of Leveraged Loans
WINNER: Goldman Sachs
2 JP Morgan
3 Deutsche Bank
4 Barclays
Best Arranger of M&A Loans
WINNER: Bank of America, JP Morgan
(joint winners)
3 Citigroup
4 BNP Paribas
Best Arranger of Project Finance Loans
WINNER: Société Générale
2 Crédit Agricole
3 Santander
4 Natixis
Best Arranger of Trade Finance Loans
WINNER: Standard Chartered
2 Société Générale
3= Crédit Agricole
3= Shinhan Bank
Best Arranger of Mid-cap Loans
WINNER: Commerzbank
2 UniCredit
3 BNP Paribas
4 HSBC
Best Arranger of Infrastructure and Renewables Loans
WINNER: Société Générale
2 Santander
3 Crédit Agricole
4 BNP Paribas
Best Secondary Loans House
WINNER: JP Morgan
2 Citigroup
3 Goldman Sachs
4 Morgan Stanley
BANK REGIONAL AWARDS
Best Arranger of Western European Loans
WINNER: BNP Paribas
2 Crédit Agricole
3 Deutsche Bank
4 JP Morgan
Best Arranger of UK and Irish Loans
WINNER: Barclays
2 Lloyds Bank
3 NatWest Markets
Best Arranger of French Loans
WINNER: Crédit Agricole
2 BNP Paribas
3 Société Générale
Best Arranger of German, Swiss and Austrian Loans
WINNER: Commerzbank
2 Deutsche Bank
3 UniCredit
Best Arranger of Italian Loans
WINNER: UniCredit
2 Intesa Sanpaolo
3 Mediobanca
Best Arranger of Iberian Loans
WINNER: Santander
2 BBVA
3 CaixaBank
Best Arranger of Benelux Loans
WINNER: ING
2 ABN Amro
3 Rabobank
4 JP Morgan
Best Arranger of Nordic Loans
WINNER: SEB
2 Nordea
3 Danske Bank
Best Arranger of Central and Eastern European Loans
WINNER: UniCredit
2= Erste Bank
2= Raiffeisen Bank International
2= Société Générale
Best Arranger of Turkish Loans
WINNER: Bank of America
2 Emirates NBD
3 Standard Chartered
Best Arranger of Middle Eastern Loans
WINNER: First Abu Dhabi Bank
2= SMBC
2= Standard Chartered
4= Emirates NBD
4= HSBC
Best Arranger of African Loans
WINNER: Standard Chartered
2= Absa
2= Investec
BEST INVESTORS, ADVISERS AND LAW FIRMS
Best Corporate Finance Adviser
WINNER: Rothschild
2 Lazard
Best Law Firm for Syndicated Loans
WINNER: Allen & Overy
2 Clifford Chance
3 Linklaters
Best Institutional Lender
WINNER: Pimco
2 Barings
3 Axa
4= Blackstone
4= MV Credit
Best Direct Lending Fund
WINNER: Ares
2 Pemberton
3 Blackstone
Best Loan Restructuring Adviser
WINNER: Houlihan Lokey
2= Lazard
2= PJT Partners
Best Subordinated Debt Investor
WINNER: MV Credit
2 HPS
3 Park Square
Best Distressed Loan Investor
WINNER: Triton
2 Strategic Value Partners
3 Cross Ocean Partners
4 Apollo
SUSTAINABLE LENDING AWARDS
Sustainability-Linked Loan of the Year
WINNER: Eurofiber
€1.5bn June 2022 • Seven year €1.45bn sustainability-linked term loans and €50m revolving credit facility
BNP Paribas, DNB Markets, Hamburg Commercial Bank, ING (sustainability coordinator), KfW, Natixis, NIBC, Rabobank, Santander, SEB, Société Générale (mandated lead arrangers)
Nominees
Eni
€6bn July 2022 • Sustainability-linked revolving credit facility linked to Scopes 1 and 2 emissions and renewable generation
Santander, Crédit Agricole, UniCredit (underwriters, coordinators and sustainability coordinators)
Intesa Sanpaolo (bookrunner), HSBC (mandated lead arranger)
Lundbeck
€1.5bn September 2022 • Targets on Scopes 1 and 2 emissions, renewable energy and patients reached with donations in low and middle income countries added to existing revolving credit facility
BNP Paribas (sustainability coordinator)
Royal FrieslandCampina
€1.25bn October 2022 • Sustainability-linked revolving credit facility to refinance and increase old one. Four KPIs linked to climate, sustainability and nutrition targets
ING, MUFG (coordinators)
HSBC (sustainability coordinator)
ABN Amro, BNP Paribas, Citigroup, Intesa Sanpaolo, JP Morgan, Rabobank, UniCredit, Standard Chartered, Agricultural Bank of China, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China
Best Arranger of Green and ESG-Linked Loans
WINNER: Crédit Agricole
2 ING
3 BNP Paribas
4 Natixis
5 Standard Chartered
Most Innovative Bank for ESG Lending
WINNER: BNP Paribas
2= BBVA
2= Crédit Agricole
2= Natixis
PRIVATE DEBT AWARDS
Schuldschein of the Year
WINNER: Vonovia
€1bn February 2022
BNP Paribas, LBBW, UniCredit (arrangers)
Nominees
Etex
€800m June 2022
Robert Bosch
€1.5bn October 2022 • Tranches with three to 10 year maturities
BNP Paribas, LBBW (arrangers)
International Schuldschein of the Year
WINNER: Etex
€800m June 2022 • Sustainability-linked Schuldschein in three, five and seven year tranches to finance part of the acquisition of URSA
BNP Paribas, Commerzbank, HSBC, ING, UniCredit (arrangers)
Nominees
ArcelorMittal
€725m May 2022
Holcim
€515m and $148m May 2022
Sustainability-linked Schuldschein linked to climate and water goals with three to 10 year maturities
Best Arranger of Schuldscheine
WINNER: LBBW
2= Commerzbank
2= UniCredit
4 Helaba
Best Arranger of International Schuldscheine
WINNER: Commerzbank
2 UniCredit
3= BNP Paribas
3= ING
US Private Placement of the Year
WINNER: Bunzl
$400m March 2022 • Seven, nine and 10 year tranches. First deal for a BBB+ issuer without covenants
Bank of America, NatWest Markets (agents)
Nominees
Energie Baden-Württemberg
$850m November 2022 • Debut deal, in dollars, euros and sterling, with maturities from three to 12 years
Citigroup, NatWest Markets (agents)
Lidl US
$800m August 2022 • Five, seven, 10, 12 and 15 year notes
Bank of America (agent)
Permira
$860m
Goldman Sachs (agent)
Best US Private Placement Agent
WINNER: NatWest Markets
2 BNP Paribas
3 Bank of America
DEALS OF THE YEAR
Leveraged Loan of the Year
WINNER: Refresco
€3.9bn-equivalent July 2022
Nominees
Element Materials Technology
$2.22bn-equivalent May 2022
Cov-lite term loan Bs, RCF and capex facility financing buyout led by Temasek from Bridgepoint
Bank of America (lead left)
Crédit Agricole, Goldman Sachs, ING, Lloyds (bookrunners)
Bank of Ireland, HSBC, Mizuho, SMBC, Standard Chartered (mandated lead arrangers)
Ineos
$2.34bn-equivalent November 2022 • Term loan A and B amendments to existing facility
JP Morgan (lead left), Deutsche Bank (bookrunners and coordinators)
ABN Amro, Barclays, Commerzbank, Crédit Agricole, ING, Intesa Sanpaolo, KBC, MUFG (mandated lead arrangers)
M&A Loan of the Year
WINNER: Philip Morris International
$11bn and €5.5bn June 2022
Nominees
Atlantia
€9.875bn July 2022
GD Towers (DFMG Holding)
€6.85bn July 2022 • Financing acquisition of 51% of Deutsche Telekom’s towers business by DigitalBridge and Brookfield Infrastructure
BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole, Intesa Sanpaolo, MUFG, Natixis, Santander, UniCredit (underwriters and bookrunners)
Porsche Automobil Holding
€8.9bn September 2022
RWE
$8bn October 2022 • $6.8bn bridge and $1.2bn RCF financing acquisition of Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses
Barclays, Deutsche Bank, Société Générale (underwriters and bookrunners)
Bank of America, BBVA, BNP Paribas, Citigroup, Commerzbank, DZ Bank, HSBC, Intesa Sanpaolo, Mizuho, MUFG, NatWest Markets, RBC Capital Markets, Santander, SEB, SMBC, Société Générale, UniCredit (mandated lead arrangers)
Emerging Market Loan of the Year
WINNER: Public Investment Fund
$17bn November 2022 • Seven year term loan
Bank of America (coordinator), BNP Paribas, Citigroup, Crédit Agricole, First Abu Dhabi Bank, HSBC, JP Morgan, Mizuho, SMBC (bookrunners)
Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Agricultural Bank of China, Bank of China, Barclays, Emirates NBD, Goldman Sachs, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, MUFG, National Bank of Kuwait, Santander, Standard Chartered, State Bank of India (mandated lead arrangers)
Nominees
Greensaif Pipelines
$13.8bn January 2022 • Seven year term loans financing acquisition of stake in Aramco Gas Pipelines by investors led by BlackRock Global Energy & Power Infrastructure Fund
Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Bank of America, Bank of China, BNP Paribas, Citigroup, Crédit Agricole, First Abu Dhabi Bank, HSBC, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, JP Morgan, Mizuho, MUFG, Natixis, SMBC, Société Générale, Standard Chartered (bookrunners)
Agricultural Bank of China, China Construction Bank, Riyad Bank (mandated lead arrangers)
Play Communications
Z5.5bn ($1.4bn) February 2022 • Four year term loan to finance acquisition of stake in UPC Polska
BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole, ING, Raiffeisen Bank International, Santander, Société Générale (underwriters), PKO BP (bookrunner)
Bank of China, CaixaBank, China Construction Bank, DNB Markets (mandated lead arrangers)
Infrastructure Finance Loan of the Year
WINNER: OpEn Fiber
€7.175bn February 2022 • Term loans, RCF and guarantee facilities to refinance debt and finance rollout of ultra-high speed fibre network in Italy
ING, UniCredit, Crédit Agricole, BNP Paribas, Intesa Sanpaolo, Santander, Société Générale, Banco BPM (underwriters, coordinators and bookrunners)
Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (mandated lead arranger)
Nominees
Atlantia
€9.875bn July 2022
Deutsche Glasfaser
€5.75bn, December 2021
Seven year sustainability-linked term loan and credit facilities to refinance debt and finance rollout of fibre to the home
Société Générale, SMBC (lead banks), ING, Crédit Agricole (sustainability coordinators), ABN Amro, BNP Paribas, KfW, Santander, SEB, SMBC, UniCredit (bookrunners)
CIBC World Markets (mandated lead arranger)
GD Towers (DFMG Holding)
€6.85bn July 2022 • Financing acquisition of 51% of Deutsche Telekom’s towers business by DigitalBridge and Brookfield Infrastructure
BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole, Intesa Sanpaolo, MUFG, Natixis, Santander, UniCredit (underwriters and bookrunners)
Renewables Loan of the Year
WINNER: Juno Bidco
£2.1bn, March 2022 • Package of term loans and RCFs financing acquisition of Hornsea 2 wind farm from Ørsted by Axa and Predica
ABN Amro, Allied Irish Banks, Bank of America, Bank of China, Barclays, BNP Paribas, CIBC World Markets, CM-CIC, Crédit Agricole, Danske Bank, DZ Bank, Helaba, HSBC, ING, Korea Development Bank, LBBW, Lloyds Bank, Mizuho, MUFG, Natixis, NatWest Markets, Norinchukin Bank, OCBC, SEB, Société Générale, Siemens, SMBC, Standard Chartered, UniCredit (mandated lead arrangers)
Nominees
Dogger Bank Offshore Wind Farm Project 3
£2.983bn December 2021 • Package of term loans and RCFs financing construction of 1.2GW wind farm in UK North Sea
Santander, Lloyds Bank, BNP Paribas, Standard Chartered, DNB Markets, Crédit Agricole, MUFG, SMBC, ABN Amro, Bank of China, Barclays, BBVA, CaixaBank, CIBC World Markets, CM-CIUC, Danske Bank, Deutsche Bank, DZ Bank, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, ING, Korea Development Bank, Mizuho, NatWest Markets, Norinchukin Bank, Rabobank, State Bank of India, SEB, Société Générale (mandated lead arrangers)
Gemini Offshore Wind Park
€1.6bn, October 2022 • Second refinancing of senior and subordinated project debt including reducing margins, amendments, changing amortisation schedule and repricing hedge
ABN Amro (documentation), MUFG, BNP Paribas, Bank of Montreal, CaixaBank, CIBC World Markets, Deutsche Bank, Export Development Canada, Natixis, Santander, Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten, Rabobank (hedge coordinator), SMBC (facility agent), European Investment Bank
REGIONAL DEALS OF THE YEAR
UK and Irish Deal of the Year
WINNER: GSK and Haleon
£12.5bn and $1.4bn February 2022 • Bridge, term loans and revolving credit facility for spin-out of Haleon, GlaxoSmithKline’s consumer healthcare subsidiary
Bank of America (coordinator), HSBC (joint coordinator of RCF), Barclays, BNP Paribas, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Mizuho, Morgan Stanley, Santander, Standard Chartered (bookrunners)
BBVA, ING, Lloyds, RBC Capital Markets (mandated lead arrangers on RCF)
Nominees
Rentokil Initial
$2.7bn February 2022 • $2bn bridge facility with eight banks and $700m term loan with 15 banks, replacing $2.7bn bridge facility provided in December 2021 by Barclays financing takeover of Terminix
Virgin Media O2
£1.5bn August 2022 • Sustainability-linked term loan A for dividend recapitalisation, capex and general purposes
BNP Paribas (sustainability coordinator), Scotiabank (bookrunners)
French Deal of the Year
WINNER: Schneider Electric
£6.5bn September 2022 • £4.1bn bridge facility and £1.5bn term loan financing acquisition of Aveva Group
Citigroup, Société Générale (bridge underwriters and bookrunners)
Bank of America, Barclays, BBVA, BNP Paribas, CM-CIC, Crédit Agricole, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, JP Morgan, MUFG, Natixis, Standard Chartered (mandated lead arrangers)
Nominees
Airbus
€8bn July 2022 • Sustainability-linked revolving credit facility to refinance a €6bn 2020 facility
UniCredit, BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole, Deutsche Bank, Santander (coordinators)
Bank of America, Bank of China, Barclays, BBVA, Citigroup, HSBC, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, JP Morgan, Lloyds Bank, Mizuho, Natixis, RBC Capital Markets, SMBC, Société Générale (bookrunners)
ANZ, BayernLB, CM-CIC, Commerzbank, DBS, DZ Bank, Goldman Sachs, ING, Morgan Stanley, MUFG, NatWest Markets, Wells Fargo (mandated lead arrangers)
TotalEnergies
$8bn April 2022 • Twelve year revolving credit facility for general purposes
BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole, Société Générale (underwriters and bookrunners)
Barclays, BBVA, JP Morgan, Mizuho, Natixis, RBC Capital Markets, Santander, SMBC, Standard Chartered (mandated lead arrangers)
German, Swiss and Austrian Deal of the Year
WINNER: Porsche Automobil Holding
€8.9bn September 2022
Nominees
Deutsche Glasfaser
€5.75bn, December 2021
RWE
$8bn October 2022 • $6.8bn bridge and $1.2bn RCF financing acquisition of Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses
Barclays, Deutsche Bank, Société Générale (underwriters and bookrunners)
Bank of America, BBVA, BNP Paribas, Citigroup, Commerzbank, DZ Bank, HSBC, Intesa Sanpaolo, Mizuho, MUFG, NatWest Markets, RBC Capital Markets, Santander, SEB, SMBC, Société Générale, UniCredit (mandated lead arrangers)
Siemens Energy
€4.2bn June 2022 • Bridge facility for acquisition of remaining shares in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy
Bank of America, JP Morgan (underwriters, coordinators and bookrunners)
Bank of China, BBVA, BNP Paribas, CaixaBank, Citigroup, Commerzbank, Crédit Agricole, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Helaba, HSBC, Mizuho, Santander, SEB, SMBC, Société Générale, Standard Chartered, UniCredit
Italian Deal of the Year
WINNER: Atlantia
€9.875bn July 2022
Nominees
Eni
€6bn July 2022 • Sustainability-linked revolving credit facility
Santander, Crédit Agricole, UniCredit (underwriters, coordinators and sustainability coordinators)
Intesa Sanpaolo (bookrunner), HSBC (mandated lead arranger)
Iveco
€1.9bn January 2022 • Bridge and revolving credit facility to support spin-off from CNH Industrial
Bank of America, Barclays, BBVA, BNP Paribas, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Intesa Sanpaolo, Mediobanca, Mizuho, Santander, Société Générale, UniCredit (bookrunners)
OpEn Fiber
€7.175bn February 2022 • Term loans, RCF and guarantee facilities to refinance debt and finance rollout of ultra-high speed fibre network in Italy
ING, UniCredit, Crédit Agricole, BNP Paribas, Intesa Sanpaolo, Santander, Société Générale, Banco BPM (underwriters, coordinators and bookrunners)
Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (mandated lead arranger)
Iberian Deal of the Year
WINNER: El Corte Inglés
€2.6bn March 2022 • Sustainability-linked term loans and revolving credit facility refinancing €2bn 2020 facility and for working capital
BBVA, BNP Paribas, Bank of America, CaixaBank, Santander (coordinators), Banco Sabadell, Crédit Agricole, Goldman Sachs, Intesa Sanpaolo, JP Morgan, Société Générale, UniCredit (all underwriters of €600m three year term loan and bookrunners)
Nominees
Cellnex Telecom
€2.5bn January 2022 • Sustainability-linked revolving credit facility, amending and extending existing facility
CaixaBank (coordinator), BNP Paribas, BBVA (sustainability coordinators)
Banco Sabadell, Barclays, Citigroup, Commerzbank, Crédit Agricole, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, ING, Intesa Sanpaolo, JP Morgan, LBBW, Mediobanca, Mizuho, Morgan Stanley, MUFG, Natixis, RBC Capital Markets, Santander, SMBC, Société Générale, UniCredit (bookrunners)
Energias de Portugal
€3.65bn August 2022 • Sustainability-linked revolving credit facility to refinance €3.3bn 2017 facility and for working capital
Santander (sustainability coordinator), Bank of America, Barclays, BBVA, BNP Paribas, CaixaBank, CaixaBI, Citigroup, Crédit Agricole, DBS, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, ING, Intesa Sanpaolo, JP Morgan, Mediobanca, Millennium, Mizuho, MUFG, NatWest Markets, SMBC, Société Génerale, UniCredit (bookrunners)
Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley (mandated lead arrangers)
Benelux Deal of the Year
WINNER: Solvay
€4.7bn March 2022 • Term loan and revolving credit facility to support the company’s splitting into two
BNP Paribas, Morgan Stanley (bookrunners)
Bank of America, Citigroup, Commerzbank, Crédit Agricole, HSBC, ING, Intesa Sanpaolo, JP Morgan, KBC Bank, MUFG, SMBC, Wells Fargo (mandated lead arrangers)
Nominees
Eurofiber
€1.5bn June 2022 • Seven year €1.45bn sustainability-linked term loans and €50m revolving credit facility
BNP Paribas, DNB Markets, Hamburg Commercial Bank, ING (sustainability coordinator), KfW, Natixis, NIBC, Rabobank, Santander, SEB, Société Générale (mandated lead arrangers)
Koninklijke DSM
€3bn July 2022 • Bridge financing acquisition of Firmenich International
JP Morgan (bookrunner)
Nordic Deal of the Year
WINNER: Fortum
€5.5bn June 2022 • Liquidity and revolving credit facilities to refinance debt and support company
BNP Paribas, Barclays (underwriters and bookrunners)
Citigroup, ING, Mizuho, Nordea (mandated lead arrangers)
Nominees
Assa Abloy
$3.75bn October 2022 • Six month extension of October 2021 bridge facility
Bank of America (underwriter, coordinator and bookrunner)
Barclays, BNP Paribas, Citigroup, Commerzbank, Danske Bank, ING, Intesa Sanpaolo, Mizuho, NatWest Markets, Nordea, SEB, Société Générale, Standard Chartered, Swedbank (mandated lead arrangers)
Ørsted
€2bn October 2022 • Revolving credit facility to provide additional liquidity
Bank of America, BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole (underwriters and bookrunners)
Barclays, Citigroup, Danske Bank, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, NatWest Markets, Nordea, Rabobank, SEB (mandated lead arrangers)
Central and Eastern European Deal of the Year
WINNER: Play Communications
Z5.5bn ($1.4bn) February 2022 • Four year term loan to finance acquisition of stake in UPC Polska
BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole, ING, Raiffeisen Bank International, Santander, Société Générale (underwriters), PKO BP (bookrunner)
Bank of China, CaixaBank, China Construction Bank, DNB Markets (mandated lead arrangers)
Nominees
Akbank
$225m and €177.5m October 2022 • Sustainability-linked term loans
Bank of America, Emirates NBD, Standard Chartered (sustainability coordinators), Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (all coordinators and bookrunners)
MUFG, SMBC (bookrunners)
Ataer Holding
$80m and €190m November 2022 • Three year term loans to refinance 2019 facilities
Bank of America, BNP Paribas (coordinators and bookrunners)
Emirates NBD (mandated lead arrangers)
Fraport Tav Antalya
€1.225bn March 2022 • Two year bridge facility
BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank (bookrunners)
Akbank, Alpha Services, Ziraat Bankası, VakıfBank (mandated lead arrangers)
Ziraat Bankası
€814m and $352.5m April 2022 • Sustainability-linked term loans
Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Emirates NBD*, Commercial Bank (coordinators)
Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, ING, JP Morgan, Mashreqbank, Mizuho, SMBC*, Société Générale, Standard Chartered* (bookrunners)
* sustainability coordinators
Middle Eastern Deal of the Year
WINNER: Public Investment Fund
$17bn November 2022
Nominees
Agility Public Warehousing
€1.083bn and $300m
Three and five year RCFs to finance acquisition of John Menzies and refinance debt
Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Barclays, Emirates NBD, First Abu Dhabi Bank, HSBC, Mashreqbank (bookrunners)
Crystal Port Holding
$2.895bn June 2022 • Bridge facilities and term loans for CDPQ’s acquisition of stakes in Jebel Ali Port, the Jebel Ali Free Zone and the National Industries Park from DP World
Emirates NBD, JP Morgan, Deutsche Bank, First Abu Dhabi Bank, Standard Chartered, Scotiabank (coordinators)
Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Citigroup, Crédit Agricole, Société Générale (bookrunners)
Greensaif Pipelines
$13.8bn January 2022