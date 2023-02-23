GlobalCapital Syndicated Loan, Leveraged Finance and Private Debt Awards 2022: the winners revealed

GlobalCapital held its 20th annual Syndicated Loan, Leveraged Finance and Private Debt Awards Dinner on February 22 at the Waldorf Hilton in London.

Guests from many of the EMEA market's leading banks, investment firms and advisers heard the results of the Awards, decided by a poll of market participants held in November. The Awards covered the period November 20, 2021 to November 15, 2022.

Porsche Automobil Holding's €8.9bn loan in September, underwritten by Crédit Agricole, Deutsche Bank, ING, JP Morgan, Santander and UniCredit to finance its acquisition of Dr Ing hcF Porsche, was voted Deal of the Year.

Representatives of Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund collected the Awards for Emerging Market Deal of the Year and Middle Eastern Deal of the Year.

Vonovia won Schuldschein of the Year, Etex International Schuldschein of the Year and Bunzl US Private Placement of the Year.

BNP Paribas was voted Loan House of the Year, Goldman Sachs Best Arranger of Leveraged Loans, while the Award for Best Arranger of M&A Loans was won jointly, after a tie in the poll, by Bank of America and JP Morgan.

Crédit Agricole was Best Arranger of Green and ESG-Linked Loans, while NatWest Markets was Best US Private Placement Agent.

Rothschild continued its impressive multi-year run as Best Corporate Finance Adviser but there were first time winners of Best Distressed Loan Investor - Triton - and Best Direct Lending Fund - Ares.

Guests at the dinner raised donations for the Loan Syndicate Managers' Forum's chosen charity, Prostate Cancer UK, and the British Red Cross's appeal for the Turkey and Syria earthquake. If you would like to contribute but did not have the chance at the dinner, you can do so at https://www.justgiving.com/team/GCLSMF

The full results of the Awards are below. GlobalCapital congratulates all the winners and nominees and thanks all who supported the Awards by voting and coming to the dinner.

OVERALL DEAL OF THE YEAR

Deal of the year

WINNER: Porsche Automobil Holding

€8.9bn September 2022 • Financing acquisition of Dr Ing hcF Porsche

Crédit Agricole, Deutsche Bank, ING, JP Morgan, Santander, Unicredit (underwriters and bookrunners)

Nominees

Atlantia

€9.875bn July 2022 • Financing acquisition by Blackstone-led investors

Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, Intesa Sanpaolo, JP Morgan, Mediobanca, Natixis, RBC Capital Markets, Santander, SMBC and UniCredit (underwriters)

Philip Morris International

$11bn and €5.5bn June 2022 • Financing acquisition of Swedish Match

Bank of America, Citigroup (underwriters and bookrunners)

Bank of China, Barclays, BBVA, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Mizuho, Santander, SMBC, Standard Chartered, Wells Fargo (mandated lead arrangers)

Refresco

€3.9bn-equivalent July 2022 • Cov-lite term loan Bs and revolving credit facility financing buyout led by KKR

ABN Amro, Bank of America, BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, ING, JP Morgan, KKR, LBBW, Mizuho, Morgan Stanley, MUFG, NatWest Markets, Rabobank, SMBC, UniCredit (bookrunners)

Schneider Electric

£6.5bn September 2022 • £4.1bn bridge facility and £1.5bn term loan financing acquisition of Aveva Group

Citigroup, Société Générale (bridge underwriters and bookrunners)

Bank of America, Barclays, BBVA, BNP Paribas, CM-CIC, Crédit Agricole, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, JP Morgan, MUFG, Natixis, Standard Chartered (mandated lead arrangers)

BANK AWARDS

Loan House of the Year

WINNER: BNP Paribas

2 JP Morgan

3 Citigroup

4 Crédit Agricole

Best Arranger of Leveraged Loans

WINNER: Goldman Sachs

2 JP Morgan

3 Deutsche Bank

4 Barclays

Best Arranger of M&A Loans

WINNER: Bank of America, JP Morgan

(joint winners)

3 Citigroup

4 BNP Paribas

Best Arranger of Project Finance Loans

WINNER: Société Générale

2 Crédit Agricole

3 Santander

4 Natixis

Best Arranger of Trade Finance Loans

WINNER: Standard Chartered

2 Société Générale

3= Crédit Agricole

3= Shinhan Bank

Best Arranger of Mid-cap Loans

WINNER: Commerzbank

2 UniCredit

3 BNP Paribas

4 HSBC

Best Arranger of Infrastructure and Renewables Loans

WINNER: Société Générale

2 Santander

3 Crédit Agricole

4 BNP Paribas

Best Secondary Loans House

WINNER: JP Morgan

2 Citigroup

3 Goldman Sachs

4 Morgan Stanley

BANK REGIONAL AWARDS

Best Arranger of Western European Loans

WINNER: BNP Paribas

2 Crédit Agricole

3 Deutsche Bank

4 JP Morgan

Best Arranger of UK and Irish Loans

WINNER: Barclays

2 Lloyds Bank

3 NatWest Markets

Best Arranger of French Loans

WINNER: Crédit Agricole

2 BNP Paribas

3 Société Générale

Best Arranger of German, Swiss and Austrian Loans

WINNER: Commerzbank

2 Deutsche Bank

3 UniCredit

Best Arranger of Italian Loans

WINNER: UniCredit

2 Intesa Sanpaolo

3 Mediobanca

Best Arranger of Iberian Loans

WINNER: Santander

2 BBVA

3 CaixaBank

Best Arranger of Benelux Loans

WINNER: ING

2 ABN Amro

3 Rabobank

4 JP Morgan

Best Arranger of Nordic Loans

WINNER: SEB

2 Nordea

3 Danske Bank

Best Arranger of Central and Eastern European Loans

WINNER: UniCredit

2= Erste Bank

2= Raiffeisen Bank International

2= Société Générale

Best Arranger of Turkish Loans

WINNER: Bank of America

2 Emirates NBD

3 Standard Chartered

Best Arranger of Middle Eastern Loans

WINNER: First Abu Dhabi Bank

2= SMBC

2= Standard Chartered

4= Emirates NBD

4= HSBC

Best Arranger of African Loans

WINNER: Standard Chartered

2= Absa

2= Investec

BEST INVESTORS, ADVISERS AND LAW FIRMS

Best Corporate Finance Adviser

WINNER: Rothschild

2 Lazard

Best Law Firm for Syndicated Loans

WINNER: Allen & Overy

2 Clifford Chance

3 Linklaters

Best Institutional Lender

WINNER: Pimco

2 Barings

3 Axa

4= Blackstone

4= MV Credit

Best Direct Lending Fund

WINNER: Ares

2 Pemberton

3 Blackstone

Best Loan Restructuring Adviser

WINNER: Houlihan Lokey

2= Lazard

2= PJT Partners

Best Subordinated Debt Investor

WINNER: MV Credit

2 HPS

3 Park Square

Best Distressed Loan Investor

WINNER: Triton

2 Strategic Value Partners

3 Cross Ocean Partners

4 Apollo

SUSTAINABLE LENDING AWARDS

Sustainability-Linked Loan of the Year

WINNER: Eurofiber

€1.5bn June 2022 • Seven year €1.45bn sustainability-linked term loans and €50m revolving credit facility

BNP Paribas, DNB Markets, Hamburg Commercial Bank, ING (sustainability coordinator), KfW, Natixis, NIBC, Rabobank, Santander, SEB, Société Générale (mandated lead arrangers)

Nominees

Eni

€6bn July 2022 • Sustainability-linked revolving credit facility linked to Scopes 1 and 2 emissions and renewable generation

Santander, Crédit Agricole, UniCredit (underwriters, coordinators and sustainability coordinators)

Intesa Sanpaolo (bookrunner), HSBC (mandated lead arranger)

Lundbeck

€1.5bn September 2022 • Targets on Scopes 1 and 2 emissions, renewable energy and patients reached with donations in low and middle income countries added to existing revolving credit facility

BNP Paribas (sustainability coordinator)

Royal FrieslandCampina

€1.25bn October 2022 • Sustainability-linked revolving credit facility to refinance and increase old one. Four KPIs linked to climate, sustainability and nutrition targets

ING, MUFG (coordinators)

HSBC (sustainability coordinator)

ABN Amro, BNP Paribas, Citigroup, Intesa Sanpaolo, JP Morgan, Rabobank, UniCredit, Standard Chartered, Agricultural Bank of China, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China

Best Arranger of Green and ESG-Linked Loans

WINNER: Crédit Agricole

2 ING

3 BNP Paribas

4 Natixis

5 Standard Chartered

Most Innovative Bank for ESG Lending

WINNER: BNP Paribas

2= BBVA

2= Crédit Agricole

2= Natixis

PRIVATE DEBT AWARDS

Schuldschein of the Year

WINNER: Vonovia

€1bn February 2022

BNP Paribas, LBBW, UniCredit (arrangers)

Nominees

Etex

€800m June 2022

Robert Bosch

€1.5bn October 2022 • Tranches with three to 10 year maturities

BNP Paribas, LBBW (arrangers)

International Schuldschein of the Year

WINNER: Etex

€800m June 2022 • Sustainability-linked Schuldschein in three, five and seven year tranches to finance part of the acquisition of URSA

BNP Paribas, Commerzbank, HSBC, ING, UniCredit (arrangers)

Nominees

ArcelorMittal

€725m May 2022

Holcim

€515m and $148m May 2022

Sustainability-linked Schuldschein linked to climate and water goals with three to 10 year maturities

Best Arranger of Schuldscheine

WINNER: LBBW

2= Commerzbank

2= UniCredit

4 Helaba

Best Arranger of International Schuldscheine

WINNER: Commerzbank

2 UniCredit

3= BNP Paribas

3= ING

US Private Placement of the Year

WINNER: Bunzl

$400m March 2022 • Seven, nine and 10 year tranches. First deal for a BBB+ issuer without covenants

Bank of America, NatWest Markets (agents)

Nominees

Energie Baden-Württemberg

$850m November 2022 • Debut deal, in dollars, euros and sterling, with maturities from three to 12 years

Citigroup, NatWest Markets (agents)

Lidl US

$800m August 2022 • Five, seven, 10, 12 and 15 year notes

Bank of America (agent)

Permira

$860m

Goldman Sachs (agent)

Best US Private Placement Agent

WINNER: NatWest Markets

2 BNP Paribas

3 Bank of America

DEALS OF THE YEAR

Leveraged Loan of the Year

WINNER: Refresco

€3.9bn-equivalent July 2022

Nominees

Element Materials Technology

$2.22bn-equivalent May 2022

Cov-lite term loan Bs, RCF and capex facility financing buyout led by Temasek from Bridgepoint

Bank of America (lead left)

Crédit Agricole, Goldman Sachs, ING, Lloyds (bookrunners)

Bank of Ireland, HSBC, Mizuho, SMBC, Standard Chartered (mandated lead arrangers)

Ineos

$2.34bn-equivalent November 2022 • Term loan A and B amendments to existing facility

JP Morgan (lead left), Deutsche Bank (bookrunners and coordinators)

ABN Amro, Barclays, Commerzbank, Crédit Agricole, ING, Intesa Sanpaolo, KBC, MUFG (mandated lead arrangers)

M&A Loan of the Year

WINNER: Philip Morris International

$11bn and €5.5bn June 2022

Nominees

Atlantia

€9.875bn July 2022

GD Towers (DFMG Holding)

€6.85bn July 2022 • Financing acquisition of 51% of Deutsche Telekom’s towers business by DigitalBridge and Brookfield Infrastructure

BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole, Intesa Sanpaolo, MUFG, Natixis, Santander, UniCredit (underwriters and bookrunners)

Porsche Automobil Holding

€8.9bn September 2022

RWE

$8bn October 2022 • $6.8bn bridge and $1.2bn RCF financing acquisition of Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses

Barclays, Deutsche Bank, Société Générale (underwriters and bookrunners)

Bank of America, BBVA, BNP Paribas, Citigroup, Commerzbank, DZ Bank, HSBC, Intesa Sanpaolo, Mizuho, MUFG, NatWest Markets, RBC Capital Markets, Santander, SEB, SMBC, Société Générale, UniCredit (mandated lead arrangers)

Emerging Market Loan of the Year

WINNER: Public Investment Fund

$17bn November 2022 • Seven year term loan

Bank of America (coordinator), BNP Paribas, Citigroup, Crédit Agricole, First Abu Dhabi Bank, HSBC, JP Morgan, Mizuho, SMBC (bookrunners)

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Agricultural Bank of China, Bank of China, Barclays, Emirates NBD, Goldman Sachs, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, MUFG, National Bank of Kuwait, Santander, Standard Chartered, State Bank of India (mandated lead arrangers)

Nominees

Greensaif Pipelines

$13.8bn January 2022 • Seven year term loans financing acquisition of stake in Aramco Gas Pipelines by investors led by BlackRock Global Energy & Power Infrastructure Fund

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Bank of America, Bank of China, BNP Paribas, Citigroup, Crédit Agricole, First Abu Dhabi Bank, HSBC, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, JP Morgan, Mizuho, MUFG, Natixis, SMBC, Société Générale, Standard Chartered (bookrunners)

Agricultural Bank of China, China Construction Bank, Riyad Bank (mandated lead arrangers)

Play Communications

Z5.5bn ($1.4bn) February 2022 • Four year term loan to finance acquisition of stake in UPC Polska

BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole, ING, Raiffeisen Bank International, Santander, Société Générale (underwriters), PKO BP (bookrunner)

Bank of China, CaixaBank, China Construction Bank, DNB Markets (mandated lead arrangers)

Infrastructure Finance Loan of the Year

WINNER: OpEn Fiber

€7.175bn February 2022 • Term loans, RCF and guarantee facilities to refinance debt and finance rollout of ultra-high speed fibre network in Italy

ING, UniCredit, Crédit Agricole, BNP Paribas, Intesa Sanpaolo, Santander, Société Générale, Banco BPM (underwriters, coordinators and bookrunners)

Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (mandated lead arranger)

Nominees

Atlantia

€9.875bn July 2022

Deutsche Glasfaser

€5.75bn, December 2021

Seven year sustainability-linked term loan and credit facilities to refinance debt and finance rollout of fibre to the home

Société Générale, SMBC (lead banks), ING, Crédit Agricole (sustainability coordinators), ABN Amro, BNP Paribas, KfW, Santander, SEB, SMBC, UniCredit (bookrunners)

CIBC World Markets (mandated lead arranger)

GD Towers (DFMG Holding)

€6.85bn July 2022 • Financing acquisition of 51% of Deutsche Telekom’s towers business by DigitalBridge and Brookfield Infrastructure

BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole, Intesa Sanpaolo, MUFG, Natixis, Santander, UniCredit (underwriters and bookrunners)

Renewables Loan of the Year

WINNER: Juno Bidco

£2.1bn, March 2022 • Package of term loans and RCFs financing acquisition of Hornsea 2 wind farm from Ørsted by Axa and Predica

ABN Amro, Allied Irish Banks, Bank of America, Bank of China, Barclays, BNP Paribas, CIBC World Markets, CM-CIC, Crédit Agricole, Danske Bank, DZ Bank, Helaba, HSBC, ING, Korea Development Bank, LBBW, Lloyds Bank, Mizuho, MUFG, Natixis, NatWest Markets, Norinchukin Bank, OCBC, SEB, Société Générale, Siemens, SMBC, Standard Chartered, UniCredit (mandated lead arrangers)

Nominees

Dogger Bank Offshore Wind Farm Project 3

£2.983bn December 2021 • Package of term loans and RCFs financing construction of 1.2GW wind farm in UK North Sea

Santander, Lloyds Bank, BNP Paribas, Standard Chartered, DNB Markets, Crédit Agricole, MUFG, SMBC, ABN Amro, Bank of China, Barclays, BBVA, CaixaBank, CIBC World Markets, CM-CIUC, Danske Bank, Deutsche Bank, DZ Bank, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, ING, Korea Development Bank, Mizuho, NatWest Markets, Norinchukin Bank, Rabobank, State Bank of India, SEB, Société Générale (mandated lead arrangers)

Gemini Offshore Wind Park

€1.6bn, October 2022 • Second refinancing of senior and subordinated project debt including reducing margins, amendments, changing amortisation schedule and repricing hedge

ABN Amro (documentation), MUFG, BNP Paribas, Bank of Montreal, CaixaBank, CIBC World Markets, Deutsche Bank, Export Development Canada, Natixis, Santander, Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten, Rabobank (hedge coordinator), SMBC (facility agent), European Investment Bank

REGIONAL DEALS OF THE YEAR

UK and Irish Deal of the Year

WINNER: GSK and Haleon

£12.5bn and $1.4bn February 2022 • Bridge, term loans and revolving credit facility for spin-out of Haleon, GlaxoSmithKline’s consumer healthcare subsidiary

Bank of America (coordinator), HSBC (joint coordinator of RCF), Barclays, BNP Paribas, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Mizuho, Morgan Stanley, Santander, Standard Chartered (bookrunners)

BBVA, ING, Lloyds, RBC Capital Markets (mandated lead arrangers on RCF)

Nominees

Rentokil Initial

$2.7bn February 2022 • $2bn bridge facility with eight banks and $700m term loan with 15 banks, replacing $2.7bn bridge facility provided in December 2021 by Barclays financing takeover of Terminix

Virgin Media O2

£1.5bn August 2022 • Sustainability-linked term loan A for dividend recapitalisation, capex and general purposes

BNP Paribas (sustainability coordinator), Scotiabank (bookrunners)

French Deal of the Year

WINNER: Schneider Electric

£6.5bn September 2022 • £4.1bn bridge facility and £1.5bn term loan financing acquisition of Aveva Group

Citigroup, Société Générale (bridge underwriters and bookrunners)

Bank of America, Barclays, BBVA, BNP Paribas, CM-CIC, Crédit Agricole, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, JP Morgan, MUFG, Natixis, Standard Chartered (mandated lead arrangers)

Nominees

Airbus

€8bn July 2022 • Sustainability-linked revolving credit facility to refinance a €6bn 2020 facility

UniCredit, BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole, Deutsche Bank, Santander (coordinators)

Bank of America, Bank of China, Barclays, BBVA, Citigroup, HSBC, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, JP Morgan, Lloyds Bank, Mizuho, Natixis, RBC Capital Markets, SMBC, Société Générale (bookrunners)

ANZ, BayernLB, CM-CIC, Commerzbank, DBS, DZ Bank, Goldman Sachs, ING, Morgan Stanley, MUFG, NatWest Markets, Wells Fargo (mandated lead arrangers)

TotalEnergies

$8bn April 2022 • Twelve year revolving credit facility for general purposes

BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole, Société Générale (underwriters and bookrunners)

Barclays, BBVA, JP Morgan, Mizuho, Natixis, RBC Capital Markets, Santander, SMBC, Standard Chartered (mandated lead arrangers)

German, Swiss and Austrian Deal of the Year

WINNER: Porsche Automobil Holding

€8.9bn September 2022

Nominees

Deutsche Glasfaser

€5.75bn, December 2021

RWE

$8bn October 2022 • $6.8bn bridge and $1.2bn RCF financing acquisition of Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses

Barclays, Deutsche Bank, Société Générale (underwriters and bookrunners)

Bank of America, BBVA, BNP Paribas, Citigroup, Commerzbank, DZ Bank, HSBC, Intesa Sanpaolo, Mizuho, MUFG, NatWest Markets, RBC Capital Markets, Santander, SEB, SMBC, Société Générale, UniCredit (mandated lead arrangers)

Siemens Energy

€4.2bn June 2022 • Bridge facility for acquisition of remaining shares in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy

Bank of America, JP Morgan (underwriters, coordinators and bookrunners)

Bank of China, BBVA, BNP Paribas, CaixaBank, Citigroup, Commerzbank, Crédit Agricole, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Helaba, HSBC, Mizuho, Santander, SEB, SMBC, Société Générale, Standard Chartered, UniCredit

Italian Deal of the Year

WINNER: Atlantia

€9.875bn July 2022

Nominees

Eni

€6bn July 2022 • Sustainability-linked revolving credit facility

Santander, Crédit Agricole, UniCredit (underwriters, coordinators and sustainability coordinators)

Intesa Sanpaolo (bookrunner), HSBC (mandated lead arranger)

Iveco

€1.9bn January 2022 • Bridge and revolving credit facility to support spin-off from CNH Industrial

Bank of America, Barclays, BBVA, BNP Paribas, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Intesa Sanpaolo, Mediobanca, Mizuho, Santander, Société Générale, UniCredit (bookrunners)

OpEn Fiber

€7.175bn February 2022 • Term loans, RCF and guarantee facilities to refinance debt and finance rollout of ultra-high speed fibre network in Italy

ING, UniCredit, Crédit Agricole, BNP Paribas, Intesa Sanpaolo, Santander, Société Générale, Banco BPM (underwriters, coordinators and bookrunners)

Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (mandated lead arranger)

Iberian Deal of the Year

WINNER: El Corte Inglés

€2.6bn March 2022 • Sustainability-linked term loans and revolving credit facility refinancing €2bn 2020 facility and for working capital

BBVA, BNP Paribas, Bank of America, CaixaBank, Santander (coordinators), Banco Sabadell, Crédit Agricole, Goldman Sachs, Intesa Sanpaolo, JP Morgan, Société Générale, UniCredit (all underwriters of €600m three year term loan and bookrunners)

Nominees

Cellnex Telecom

€2.5bn January 2022 • Sustainability-linked revolving credit facility, amending and extending existing facility

CaixaBank (coordinator), BNP Paribas, BBVA (sustainability coordinators)

Banco Sabadell, Barclays, Citigroup, Commerzbank, Crédit Agricole, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, ING, Intesa Sanpaolo, JP Morgan, LBBW, Mediobanca, Mizuho, Morgan Stanley, MUFG, Natixis, RBC Capital Markets, Santander, SMBC, Société Générale, UniCredit (bookrunners)

Energias de Portugal

€3.65bn August 2022 • Sustainability-linked revolving credit facility to refinance €3.3bn 2017 facility and for working capital

Santander (sustainability coordinator), Bank of America, Barclays, BBVA, BNP Paribas, CaixaBank, CaixaBI, Citigroup, Crédit Agricole, DBS, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, ING, Intesa Sanpaolo, JP Morgan, Mediobanca, Millennium, Mizuho, MUFG, NatWest Markets, SMBC, Société Génerale, UniCredit (bookrunners)

Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley (mandated lead arrangers)

Benelux Deal of the Year

WINNER: Solvay

€4.7bn March 2022 • Term loan and revolving credit facility to support the company’s splitting into two

BNP Paribas, Morgan Stanley (bookrunners)

Bank of America, Citigroup, Commerzbank, Crédit Agricole, HSBC, ING, Intesa Sanpaolo, JP Morgan, KBC Bank, MUFG, SMBC, Wells Fargo (mandated lead arrangers)

Nominees

Eurofiber

€1.5bn June 2022 • Seven year €1.45bn sustainability-linked term loans and €50m revolving credit facility

BNP Paribas, DNB Markets, Hamburg Commercial Bank, ING (sustainability coordinator), KfW, Natixis, NIBC, Rabobank, Santander, SEB, Société Générale (mandated lead arrangers)

Koninklijke DSM

€3bn July 2022 • Bridge financing acquisition of Firmenich International

JP Morgan (bookrunner)

Nordic Deal of the Year

WINNER: Fortum

€5.5bn June 2022 • Liquidity and revolving credit facilities to refinance debt and support company

BNP Paribas, Barclays (underwriters and bookrunners)

Citigroup, ING, Mizuho, Nordea (mandated lead arrangers)

Nominees

Assa Abloy

$3.75bn October 2022 • Six month extension of October 2021 bridge facility

Bank of America (underwriter, coordinator and bookrunner)

Barclays, BNP Paribas, Citigroup, Commerzbank, Danske Bank, ING, Intesa Sanpaolo, Mizuho, NatWest Markets, Nordea, SEB, Société Générale, Standard Chartered, Swedbank (mandated lead arrangers)

Ørsted

€2bn October 2022 • Revolving credit facility to provide additional liquidity

Bank of America, BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole (underwriters and bookrunners)

Barclays, Citigroup, Danske Bank, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, NatWest Markets, Nordea, Rabobank, SEB (mandated lead arrangers)

Central and Eastern European Deal of the Year

WINNER: Play Communications

Z5.5bn ($1.4bn) February 2022 • Four year term loan to finance acquisition of stake in UPC Polska

BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole, ING, Raiffeisen Bank International, Santander, Société Générale (underwriters), PKO BP (bookrunner)

Bank of China, CaixaBank, China Construction Bank, DNB Markets (mandated lead arrangers)

Nominees

Akbank

$225m and €177.5m October 2022 • Sustainability-linked term loans

Bank of America, Emirates NBD, Standard Chartered (sustainability coordinators), Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (all coordinators and bookrunners)

MUFG, SMBC (bookrunners)

Ataer Holding

$80m and €190m November 2022 • Three year term loans to refinance 2019 facilities

Bank of America, BNP Paribas (coordinators and bookrunners)

Emirates NBD (mandated lead arrangers)

Fraport Tav Antalya

€1.225bn March 2022 • Two year bridge facility

BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank (bookrunners)

Akbank, Alpha Services, Ziraat Bankası, VakıfBank (mandated lead arrangers)

Ziraat Bankası

€814m and $352.5m April 2022 • Sustainability-linked term loans

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Emirates NBD*, Commercial Bank (coordinators)

Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, ING, JP Morgan, Mashreqbank, Mizuho, SMBC*, Société Générale, Standard Chartered* (bookrunners)

* sustainability coordinators

Middle Eastern Deal of the Year

WINNER: Public Investment Fund

$17bn November 2022

Nominees

Agility Public Warehousing

€1.083bn and $300m

Three and five year RCFs to finance acquisition of John Menzies and refinance debt

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Barclays, Emirates NBD, First Abu Dhabi Bank, HSBC, Mashreqbank (bookrunners)

Crystal Port Holding

$2.895bn June 2022 • Bridge facilities and term loans for CDPQ’s acquisition of stakes in Jebel Ali Port, the Jebel Ali Free Zone and the National Industries Park from DP World

Emirates NBD, JP Morgan, Deutsche Bank, First Abu Dhabi Bank, Standard Chartered, Scotiabank (coordinators)

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Citigroup, Crédit Agricole, Société Générale (bookrunners)

Greensaif Pipelines

$13.8bn January 2022