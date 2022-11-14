GlobalCapital survey: the loan market in 2023

As the year is coming to an end, GlobalCapital is preparing its Review of the Year 2022 and Outlook 2023. As part of that, we are doing a quick survey of expectations in the loan market for how the EMEA market will be next year, and we would like to invite you to participate.

We have designed an online poll and would be very grateful if you could take a couple of minutes to share your views through it. There are only five questions so it should not take long.

All views will be treated in complete confidence and only the aggregate results will be published, without attribution to any person or institution.

The poll is online here. https://forms.gle/ZTpooe4NySPQkShy8

If you have any questions or encounter any difficulties using the poll, please contact me.

With thanks,

Marta Imarisio, syndicated loans reporter

marta.imarisio@globalcapital.com

+44 207 779 8713