In private credit he who holds the wallet calls the tune

Direct lending is a relationship-driven exercise. A fund only succeeds if it has access to deal flow, and this access is granted by a raft of private equity sponsors, debt advisers and placement agents. Therefore, a good general partner must have strong connections with participants across the Street, as well as a good reputation.

So it could be argued that individual senior staff at lenders are more important to end investors than the alternative credit institutions they work for. Prospective investors look at who the leaders of lending organisations are and who they might be in future. This is written into their agreements. “Key man clauses” are included in most direct lending funds, which allow a fund’s investors to withdraw uncalled capital if one or more people leave the credit manager.

Therefore departures must be treated with delicate care. GlobalCapital reported last Friday that BNY Mellon, the owner of Alcentra, is looking for a buyer for the credit firm after it saw the departure of a slew of senior managers. Several sources told GlobalCapital that Alcentra’s new European direct lending fund has struggled to raise money. Alcentra declined to comment.

On the other hand, GlobalCapital reported ICG’s head of European direct lending, Max Mitchell, was set to retire in October. Mitchell had spent two decades with the firm and set up ICG’s direct lending business. His successors are two highly experienced portfolio managers, who’ve been with the firm for a combined total of 13 years. Mitchell decided to retire just after ICG’s last Senior Debt Partners was fund closed.

Several sources saw ICG’s situation as a good illustration of the right way to deal with succession. But what both ICG’s and Alcentra’s situations illustrate is that if a fund wants an easy life it must have a good succession plan for its most senior staff.