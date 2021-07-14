US Securitization Awards 2021: Winners

Qualities we were looking for included exceptional execution, overcoming challenging circumstances, bold or innovative structures, good market judgement/timing, strong results for clients, excellent service and others. We provided a short text box for respondents to make a nomination case but we were also happy to have informal discussions by phone as well.

In April, we put these shortlists to a broad vote from the market, receiving more than 1,900 valid responses, from over 500 firms. These included more than 225 investor responses and 357 issuers.

Separately from the polling and shortlisting process, we invited market participants to pitch for three categories: CLO Arranging Bank of the Year, Esoteric ABS Bank of the Year, and Innovative Deal of the Year.

All the awards categories are listed below, with winners and nominated firms/deals. If you have any questions regarding the awards, please contact Jennifer Kang at jennifer.kang@globalcapital.com.

Congratulations to the winners and nominees!

PITCHED AWARDS Esoteric ABS Bank of the Year Guggenheim Securities CLO Arranging Bank of the Year Citi Most Innovative Securitization Deal of the Year Connecticut Avenue Securities-Seasoned B Transaction 1 (CAS 2020-SBT1)

ABS Bank of the Year

JP Morgan

Credit Suisse

Citi

Barclays

Bank of America

ABS Trading Desk of the Year

Credit Suisse

Bank of America

Barclays

Wells Fargo

Goldman Sachs

ABS Issuer of the Year

Carvana

Pagaya

SoFi

Santander Bank

Verizon

Esoteric ABS Issuer of the Year

Affirm

Sunnova

Trinity Rail

Oxford Finance

Mosaic

ABS Deal of the Year

Business Jet Securities 2020-1

Hertz Vehicle Interim Financing 2020-1

Golub GCPAF 2020-1

Vertical Bridge 2020-1

FREED 2020-3FP

Esoteric ABS Deal of the Year

Avis Budget Rental Car Funding (AESOP) Series 2020-2

Summit Issuer 2020-1

Bankers Healthcare Group 2020-A

Dext Capital 2020-1

ServiceMaster Funding 2020-1

ABS Law Firm of the Year

Mayer Brown

Alston & Bird

Dechert

Katten Muchin Rosenman

Morgan Lewis

ABS Accounting Firm of the Year

Deloitte

EY

KPMG

PwC

Grant Thornton

RMBS Bank of the Year

Credit Suisse

Bank of America

Goldman Sachs

Nomura

JP Morgan

RMBS Trading Desk of the Year

Credit Suisse

Morgan Stanley

Wells Fargo

Bank of America

Citi

RMBS Issuer of the Year

Freddie Mac

FirstKey Homes

Fannie Mae

Verus Mortgage Capital

Redwood Trust

RMBS Deal of the Year

Cascade Funding Mortgage Trust 2020-AB1

Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2020-4

Freddie Mac STACR-DNA5

CAS 2020-SBT1

Verus Securitization Trust 2020-2

RMBS Law Firm of the Year

Mayer Brown

Clifford Chance

Dechert

Morgan Lewis

Katten Muchin Rosenman

RMBS Accounting Firm of the Year

Deloitte

KPMG

PwC

EY

CMBS Bank of the Year

JP Morgan

Citi

Morgan Stanley

Goldman Sachs

Wells Fargo

CMBS Trading Desk of the Year

Morgan Stanley

Goldman Sachs

Bank of America

Citi

Wells Fargo

CMBS Issuer of the Year

Freddie Mac

Blackstone

Fannie Mae

Brookfield

Deutsche Bank

CMBS Law Firm of the Year

Sidley Austin

Weil, Gotshal & Manges

Dechert

Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft

Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe

CMBS Accounting Firm of the Year

Deloitte

EY

KPMG

PwC

CMBS Deal of the Year

Fannie Mae 2020-M14

Bank of America Commercial Mortgage Trust 2020-BNK28

Blackstone Mortgage Trust 2020-FL2

Wells Fargo Commercial Trust 2020-C58

BBCMS 2020-C6

CLO Trading Desk of the Year

Morgan Stanley

MUFG

Jefferies

Credit Suisse

Goldman Sachs

Broadly Syndicated CLO Manager of the Year

GoldenTree Asset Management

MJX Asset Management

CVC Credit Partners

Onex Credit Partners

AGL Credit Management

Middle Market CLO Manager of the Year

Golub Capital

Antares Capital

First Eagle Alternative Credit

Alliance Bernstein/AB Private Credit Investors

Apollo – MidCap Financial

Broadly Syndicated CLO Deal of the Year

BlueMountain CLO XXIX

Kayne CLO 9

Elmwood CLO VI

Marble Point CLO XVIII

AGL Core CLO 4

Middle Market CLO Deal of the Year

Golub Capital Partners CLO 47(M)

ABPCI Direct lending CLO IX

Antares CLO 2020-1

Lake Shore MM CLO III

Cerberus Loan Funding XXVIII

CLO Law Firm of the Year

Dechert

Millbank

Clifford Chance

Walkers

Paul Hastings

CLO Accounting Firm of the Year

Deloitte

PwC

KPMG

EY

CLO Trustee of the Year

U.S. Bank

BNY Mellon

Wilmington Trust

Citibank

Wells Fargo

Insurance Investor of the Year

AIG

Liberty Mutual

Nuveen/TIAA

Progressive Insurance

New York Life

Hedge Fund Investor of the Year

Waterfall Asset Management

400 Capital

LibreMax Capital

Brigade Capital

Zais Group

Asset Management Investor of the Year

JPM Asset Management

Loomis Sayles

First Eagle Investment Management

Alliance Bernstein

Columbia Management

Securitization Research Team of the Year

Bank of America

Credit Suisse

JP Morgan

Citi

Morgan Stanley

Securitization Data Provider of the Year

Moody’s Analytics

Finsight

DealVector

Intex

Clarity Data Intelligence

Securitization Trading Data Provider of the Year

Bloomberg

Solve Advisors

Trepp

Empirasign

Markit

Securitization Trustee of the Year

U.S. Bank

BNY Mellon

Citibank

Wilmington Trust

Wells Fargo

Securitization Rating Agency of the Year

Kroll Bond Rating Agency

Moody’s

Fitch Ratings

DBRS

S&P Global