US Securitization Awards 2021: Winners
GlobalCapital is delighted to reveal the winners of its 2021 US Securitization Awards, where we seek to recognize the most notable and innovative deals, banks and market participants of 2020. The vast majority of awards were voted on by the market, from shortlists compiled by GlobalCapital’s editorial team. In compiling the shortlists, we took feedback from the market through a survey, and in direct discussions, studied league tables, submissions and other data. Then, we picked out lists of credible winners for each category, all of which would have been richly deserving of an award.
Qualities we were looking for included exceptional execution, overcoming challenging circumstances, bold or innovative structures, good market judgement/timing, strong results for clients, excellent service and others. We provided a short text box for respondents to make a nomination case but we were also happy to have informal discussions by phone as well.
In April, we put these shortlists to a broad vote from the market, receiving more than 1,900 valid responses, from over 500 firms. These included more than 225 investor responses and 357 issuers.
Separately from the polling and shortlisting process, we invited market participants to pitch for three categories: CLO Arranging Bank of the Year, Esoteric ABS Bank of the Year, and Innovative Deal of the Year.
All the awards categories are listed below, with winners and nominated firms/deals. If you have any questions regarding the awards, please contact Jennifer Kang at jennifer.kang@globalcapital.com.
Congratulations to the winners and nominees!
|PITCHED AWARDS
|
Esoteric ABS Bank of the Year
CLO Arranging Bank of the Year
Citi
Most Innovative Securitization Deal of the Year
Connecticut Avenue Securities-Seasoned B Transaction 1 (CAS 2020-SBT1)
ABS Bank of the Year
JP Morgan
Credit Suisse
Citi
Barclays
Bank of America
ABS Trading Desk of the Year
Credit Suisse
Bank of America
Barclays
Wells Fargo
Goldman Sachs
ABS Issuer of the Year
Carvana
Pagaya
SoFi
Santander Bank
Verizon
Esoteric ABS Issuer of the Year
Sunnova
Trinity Rail
Oxford Finance
Mosaic
ABS Deal of the Year
Business Jet Securities 2020-1
Hertz Vehicle Interim Financing 2020-1
Golub GCPAF 2020-1
Vertical Bridge 2020-1
FREED 2020-3FP
Esoteric ABS Deal of the Year
Avis Budget Rental Car Funding (AESOP) Series 2020-2
Summit Issuer 2020-1
Bankers Healthcare Group 2020-A
Dext Capital 2020-1
ServiceMaster Funding 2020-1
ABS Law Firm of the Year
Alston & Bird
Dechert
Katten Muchin Rosenman
Morgan Lewis
ABS Accounting Firm of the Year
EY
KPMG
PwC
Grant Thornton
RMBS Bank of the Year
Credit Suisse
Bank of America
Goldman Sachs
Nomura
JP Morgan
RMBS Trading Desk of the Year
Credit Suisse
Morgan Stanley
Wells Fargo
Bank of America
Citi
RMBS Issuer of the Year
Freddie Mac
FirstKey Homes
Fannie Mae
Verus Mortgage Capital
Redwood Trust
RMBS Deal of the Year
Cascade Funding Mortgage Trust 2020-AB1
Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2020-4
Freddie Mac STACR-DNA5
CAS 2020-SBT1
Verus Securitization Trust 2020-2
RMBS Law Firm of the Year
Clifford Chance
Dechert
Morgan Lewis
Katten Muchin Rosenman
RMBS Accounting Firm of the Year
KPMG
PwC
EY
CMBS Bank of the Year
JP Morgan
Citi
Morgan Stanley
Goldman Sachs
Wells Fargo
CMBS Trading Desk of the Year
Morgan Stanley
Goldman Sachs
Bank of America
Citi
Wells Fargo
CMBS Issuer of the Year
Freddie Mac
Blackstone
Fannie Mae
Brookfield
Deutsche Bank
CMBS Law Firm of the Year
Sidley Austin
Weil, Gotshal & Manges
Dechert
Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft
Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe
CMBS Accounting Firm of the Year
EY
KPMG
PwC
CMBS Deal of the Year
Fannie Mae 2020-M14
Bank of America Commercial Mortgage Trust 2020-BNK28
Blackstone Mortgage Trust 2020-FL2
Wells Fargo Commercial Trust 2020-C58
BBCMS 2020-C6
CLO Trading Desk of the Year
Morgan Stanley
MUFG
Jefferies
Credit Suisse
Goldman Sachs
Broadly Syndicated CLO Manager of the Year
MJX Asset Management
CVC Credit Partners
Onex Credit Partners
AGL Credit Management
Middle Market CLO Manager of the Year
Antares Capital
First Eagle Alternative Credit
Alliance Bernstein/AB Private Credit Investors
Apollo – MidCap Financial
Broadly Syndicated CLO Deal of the Year
BlueMountain CLO XXIX
Kayne CLO 9
Elmwood CLO VI
Marble Point CLO XVIII
AGL Core CLO 4
Middle Market CLO Deal of the Year
Golub Capital Partners CLO 47(M)
ABPCI Direct lending CLO IX
Antares CLO 2020-1
Lake Shore MM CLO III
Cerberus Loan Funding XXVIII
CLO Law Firm of the Year
Dechert
Millbank
Clifford Chance
Walkers
Paul Hastings
CLO Accounting Firm of the Year
Deloitte
PwC
KPMG
EY
CLO Trustee of the Year
U.S. Bank
BNY Mellon
Wilmington Trust
Citibank
Wells Fargo
Insurance Investor of the Year
AIG
Liberty Mutual
Nuveen/TIAA
Progressive Insurance
New York Life
Hedge Fund Investor of the Year
400 Capital
LibreMax Capital
Brigade Capital
Zais Group
Asset Management Investor of the Year
JPM Asset Management
Loomis Sayles
First Eagle Investment Management
Alliance Bernstein
Columbia Management
Securitization Research Team of the Year
Bank of America
Credit Suisse
JP Morgan
Citi
Morgan Stanley
Securitization Data Provider of the Year
Finsight
DealVector
Intex
Clarity Data Intelligence
Securitization Trading Data Provider of the Year
Bloomberg
Solve Advisors
Trepp
Empirasign
Markit
Securitization Trustee of the Year
U.S. Bank
BNY Mellon
Citibank
Wilmington Trust
Wells Fargo
Securitization Rating Agency of the Year
Moody’s
Fitch Ratings
DBRS
S&P Global