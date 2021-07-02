All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC group
FIGCovered Bonds

GlobalCapital requests nominations for Covered Bond Awards 2021

by Bill Thornhill
July 02, 2021 06:00 AM
GlobalCapital invites market participants to submit nominations for this year’s Covered Bond Awards, which recognise excellence in the industry over the past year.

Nominations will then be voted on by the market.

The awards period: From July 2020 to August 2021.

Deadline: Nominations should be submitted by Sunday July 11 to bill.thornhill@globalcapital.com. A list of names will suffice, but if you wish to add a sentence or two that would be welcome.

All covered bond market participants are invited to propose names for the following awards categories:

Deal awards

  • Best Pioneering Deal — deals that push new boundaries

  • Best ESG Deal

  • Best Debut Deal — inaugural deals 

  • Best Non-euro Deal — deals in all currencies other than euros

  • Best euro Deal

  • Deal of the Year

Issuer awards

  • Best ESG Issuer

  • Best Euro Issuer

  • Issuer of the Year

Investor award

  • Investor of the Year —  qualitative feedback such as initial order interest, price feedback, general market colour, consistency

Lead manager awards

  • Best Bank for Granular Distribution — access to small and medium-sized investors

  • Best Bank for ALM and Libor Transition Management

  • Best Bank for ESG issuers — ESG structuring expertise and ESG distribution

  • Best Bank for Inaugural Issuers — quality advice for new names, new jurisdictions and new deal formats

  • Best Non-euro Lead Manager

  • Best Syndicate Manager

  • Best Euro Lead manager

  • Covered Bond House of the Year

Covered Bonds Covered Bond AwardsEuropePolls and AwardsEMEAFIGCovered BondsCovered Bond Awards 2021
Bill Thornhill
Last updated on September 14, 2021 03:12 PM
