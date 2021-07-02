GlobalCapital requests nominations for Covered Bond Awards 2021

Nominations will then be voted on by the market.

The awards period: From July 2020 to August 2021.

Deadline: Nominations should be submitted by Sunday July 11 to bill.thornhill@globalcapital.com. A list of names will suffice, but if you wish to add a sentence or two that would be welcome.

All covered bond market participants are invited to propose names for the following awards categories:

Deal awards

Best Pioneering Deal — deals that push new boundaries

Best ESG Deal

Best Debut Deal — inaugural deals

Best Non-euro Deal — deals in all currencies other than euros

Best euro Deal

Deal of the Year

Issuer awards

Best ESG Issuer

Best Euro Issuer

Issuer of the Year

Investor award

Investor of the Year — qualitative feedback such as initial order interest, price feedback, general market colour, consistency

Lead manager awards