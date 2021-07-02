GlobalCapital requests nominations for Covered Bond Awards 2021
GlobalCapital invites market participants to submit nominations for this year’s Covered Bond Awards, which recognise excellence in the industry over the past year.
Nominations will then be voted on by the market.
The awards period: From July 2020 to August 2021.
Deadline: Nominations should be submitted by Sunday July 11 to bill.thornhill@globalcapital.com. A list of names will suffice, but if you wish to add a sentence or two that would be welcome.
All covered bond market participants are invited to propose names for the following awards categories:
Deal awards
Best Pioneering Deal — deals that push new boundaries
Best ESG Deal
Best Debut Deal — inaugural deals
Best Non-euro Deal — deals in all currencies other than euros
Best euro Deal
Deal of the Year
Issuer awards
Best ESG Issuer
Best Euro Issuer
Issuer of the Year
Investor award
Investor of the Year — qualitative feedback such as initial order interest, price feedback, general market colour, consistency
Lead manager awards
Best Bank for Granular Distribution — access to small and medium-sized investors
Best Bank for ALM and Libor Transition Management
Best Bank for ESG issuers — ESG structuring expertise and ESG distribution
Best Bank for Inaugural Issuers — quality advice for new names, new jurisdictions and new deal formats
Best Non-euro Lead Manager
Best Syndicate Manager
Best Euro Lead manager
Covered Bond House of the Year