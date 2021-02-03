How has UniCredit CEE dealt with the challenges of the pandemic?

Even before official recommendations were issued in the region, UniCredit CEE prioritised the health and safety of colleagues and clients by arranging for colleagues to work remotely, distributing protective equipment, and reorganising branch opening hours.

Once the safety of colleagues and clients was secured, the bank also tackled the challenge of business continuity — accelerating the digital transformation that was already underway. Since the start of the pandemic, UniCredit has developed and launched over 207 COVID-related initiatives in CEE markets, including internet and mobile banking, cyber security campaigns and contactless cards. New digital products and services such as these have ensured UniCredit’s CEE clients continue to receive best-in-class banking services during lockdown.

The bank has also played a key role in helping clients access government support schemes — ensuring many businesses stayed afloat during the economic downturn.

Beyond colleagues and clients, UniCredit CEE continues to support its local communities in the fight against COVID-19. In response to the socioeconomic crisis, CEE colleagues have demonstrated a high level of solidarity by participating in UniCredit Foundation fundraising activities, as well as setting up local initiatives to support communities during these challenging times.

The experience has shone a light on UniCredit CEE’s strong team — and the importance of co-operation, as One Bank, One UniCredit, to overcome global challenges.