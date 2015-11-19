All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC group
Equity

Previous bright mines are going dark

November 19, 2015 03:30 PM
Last week we highlighted the positive performance of the mining sector with the Euromoney Global Mining Index returning +8.55% in October. Certainly not a bad start to the fourth quarter. Platinum producer Lonmin, who has been in the Euromoney Global Mining Index since 1985, topped the companies’ performance league table. That could be a bit misleading.

Euromoney Indices
