RBI — largest Austrian issuer of green bonds

RBI’s green bond programme currently makes it the largest Austrian issuer of green bonds and constitutes a fundamental aspect of its sustainable funding strategy. As of the end of February 2020, the total green loan portfolio amounted to €1,359 million (more than double the volume of February 2019). Some €957 million has been allocated and disbursed, and €402 million allocated though not yet disbursed.

The programme provides the basis for RBI to continue servicing the demand for green investment, as well as to further expand the use of sustainable funding instruments and increase the diversification of its investor base.

Within its green bond framework, RBI has defined a wide range of eligible green assets — in the areas of green buildings and clean transportation, among others — thereby providing both RBI and its customers a variety of new opportunities to contribute towards the EU’s carbon reduction targets.

In the asset category of green buildings, RBI enhanced its portfolio by financing further commercial buildings with recognised certification (applied, pre-certified or certified) with a minimum of LEED Gold, BREEAM Very Good and DGNB/ÖGNI Gold.