RBI aims for central role in green and social bond market

Meanwhile, financing for the EU’s SURE programme broadens the EU’s bond offering to social bonds and leaves the EU in a strong position to remain the global leader in sustainable bond issuance in the coming years.

Looking further ahead, the EU’s establishment of a framework to facilitate sustainable investment implies stepped-up disclosure requirements for issuers and investors from 2022, in line with the “green” taxonomy.

The pace of change in EU social and green bond markets (structure and scale) in turn implies a rapidly evolving CEE debt markets architecture for both issuers and investors in the coming years.

Raiffeisen Bank International plans to remain at the centre of this development.