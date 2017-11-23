Watermark
Kingboard Chemical seals larger HK$5.5bn fundraising

Kingboard Chemical Holdings took out HK$5.5bn ($704.4m) from the syndicated loan market this week, after bringing in nine banks as bookrunners on top of the two original lead banks.

  • By John Loh
  • 05:45 AM

The Hong Kong-listed chemicals, laminates and printed circuit boards maker kicked off general syndication in September with a base size of HK$5bn for the four year fundraising. Hang Seng Bank and Standard Chartered were the only mandated lead arrangers and bookrunners at the time.

Kingboard signed the ...

Asian polls & awards