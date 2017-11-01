Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Sasol signs South Africa’s largest loan deal this year

Energy and chemical company Sasol has signed South Africa’s biggest loan deal of the year so far — a $3.9bn revolving credit facility with 17 banks.

  • By Bianca Boorer
  • 01:15 PM

The loan has increased the company’s existing $1.5bn RCF, which was signed on January 5 2015, and extended its five year maturity with two one year extension options.

The facility was launched earlier this month at $3bn but was increased due to oversubscription. The deal is ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Global Syndicated Loan Volume

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 347,064.38 1209 10.40%
2 JPMorgan 339,272.18 1149 10.16%
3 Citi 224,011.15 689 6.71%
4 Wells Fargo Securities 186,153.13 849 5.58%
5 Barclays 139,269.03 542 4.17%

Bookrunners of Middle East and Africa Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 5,085.74 12 12.57%
2 First Abu Dhabi Bank 4,179.73 14 10.33%
3 Citi 3,305.25 10 8.17%
4 JPMorgan 2,916.41 7 7.21%
5 Industrial & Commercial Bank of China - ICBC 2,637.92 7 6.52%

Bookrunners of European Leveraged Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 19,543.40 76 7.20%
2 BNP Paribas 17,734.06 111 6.53%
3 Goldman Sachs 15,275.80 61 5.63%
4 Deutsche Bank 14,293.34 81 5.26%
5 HSBC 14,241.09 92 5.24%

Bookrunners of European Marketed Syndicated Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 41,871.90 183 6.88%
2 Deutsche Bank 36,549.85 129 6.00%
3 BNP Paribas 30,861.76 187 5.07%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 30,788.61 98 5.06%
5 Barclays 30,558.69 87 5.02%

Syndicated Loan Revenue - EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 18 Apr 2016
1 HSBC 35.45 69 6.71%
2 BNP Paribas 31.67 78 5.99%
3 ING 31.21 74 5.90%
4 Citi 22.60 36 4.27%
5 Deutsche Bank 21.89 32 4.14%