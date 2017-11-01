Watermark
China’s open hand to foreign banks greeted with caution

China’s eye-catching decision to raise the limits on foreign ownership of domestic financial institutions looks like a seismic shift in policy. But bankers and analysts remain sceptical about how much difference the move will make — especially in the banking sector. Noah Sin reports.

  • By Noah Sin
  • 12:15 PM
China has finally opened the doors to foreign financial institutions, announcing a raft of rule changes that will give banks, securities firms, asset managers and insurers a chance to hold majority-ownership stakes in the country. It has scrapped a 20% foreign ownership limit on domestic banks and closed ...

GlobalRMB Panda Bonds league table

Rank Arranger Share % by Volume
Excludes PPs. Click for full table.
1 Bank of China (BOC) 28.15
2 CITIC Securities 21.52
3 China CITIC Bank Corp 9.93
4 China Merchants Bank Co 9.38
5 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) 7.73

Panda Bond Database

Pricing Date Issuer Country Size Rmb (m)
View full database
1 13-Oct-17 Global Logistic Properties Singapore 1,000
2 19-Sep-17 Skyworth Digital Holdings China 2,000
3 14-Sep-17 Bank of China (Hong Kong) (BOCHK) China 9,000
4 05-Sep-17 Joy City China 1,000
5 01-Sep-17 Rusal Russian Federation 500

Offshore RMB Bond Top Bookrunners

Rank Bookrunner Share % by Volume
Excludes PPs. Click for full table.
1 Standard Chartered Bank 31.63
2 BNP Paribas 16.57
3 HSBC 14.01
4 JP Morgan 13.39
5 Credit Agricole 11.30

Latest Offshore RMB Bonds

Pricing Date Issuer Country Size Rmb (m)
View full database
1 15-Nov-17 Bank of China Paris Branch (BOC Paris) China 1,000
2 02-Nov-17 Hitachi Capital (UK) United Kingdom 500
3 27-Oct-17 Korea Development Bank (KDB) South Korea 1,400
4 19-Oct-17 Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) Australia 1,500
5 11-Oct-17 BMW Finance NV The Netherlands 1,000