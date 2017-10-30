Watermark
Arqiva, Bakkavor IPOs fall victim to valuation pushback

Two firms abandoned their London Stock Exchange IPOs on Friday after investors saw the valuations they were seeking as too aggressive. But Befesa, the Spanish metals recycling company, made a successful debut in Frankfurt.

  • By Aidan Gregory
  • 03:00 PM

Arqiva, the UK’s largest operator of TV and radio broadcast towers, said it had postponed its £1.5bn flotation due to “market uncertainty”.

Bakkavor, the Icelandic fresh food company, also withdrew its £100m IPO, blaming “current volatility in the IPO market”.

Bakkavor was in bookbuild and had got its ...

