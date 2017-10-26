KNOC’s Canadian arm harvests $200m from tap
The Canadian subsidiary of Korea National Oil Corp arm priced a $200m tap of its five year bonds to help fund one of its projects, and managed to price 12.5bp inside where the original notes came in September.
The KNOC-guaranteed $285m 3% five 2022s
were issued by the company’s subsidiary Harvest Operations Corp. Wholly-owned by the South Korean government, KNOC became the sole shareholder in the Canadian company in late 2009, and a third of its consolidated petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources at
...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.