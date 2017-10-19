Watermark
DB taps senior TMT banker to head Asia

Deutsche Bank has hired a senior executive from a rival to lead its technology, media, and telecom investment banking efforts in Asia Pacific.

  • By John Loh
  • 08:00 AM

Neel Laungani started at the German lender on Monday as head of TMT investment banking coverage, based in Hong Kong.

He joined Deutsche Bank from Standard Chartered in Hong Kong, where he had been head of global TMT since 2011. Before that Laungani worked with Credit Suisse ...

