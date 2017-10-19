China Merchants goes tight with inaugural offshore AT1
China Merchants Bank priced its debut Basel III additional tier one dollar bond on Thursday, 10bp inside the main comparable, as the small deal size and rarity value proved attractive.
The Baa1/BBB+/BBB rated bank’s transaction has been in the works for a while. The firm got the green light
from the China Securities Regulatory Commission for its offshore AT1 deal on Tuesday, some two months after receiving approval from the China Banking Regulatory Commission
to raise Rmb35bn ($5.29bn) in
