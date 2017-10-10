Tata Motors mandates for $850m refi

The new loan will replace a $250m 4.24 year facility wrapped up last March and a $600m two-tranche deal that was allotted in December 2015.
The company had been in talks with banks for the financing since the last few weeks, GlobalCapital Asia reported on October 3....
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.