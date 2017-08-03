Watermark
Alain Afflelou talks mid-4% for six year bond

French optician Alain Afflelou is considering a yield of around 4.5% for its first bond since suspending plans to float on the Paris bourse. Investors branded the figure "punchy."

  • By Ralph Sinclair
  • 04:00 PM

The borrower, rated B3/B/B, began meeting fixed income investors on Tuesday in a roadshow that ends on Friday for a six year non-call 2.5 year fixed rated bond and a six year non-call one year floater totalling €425m.

“It’s a punchy yield for six year ...

