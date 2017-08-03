Watermark
Credit Suisse hires Morgan Stanley man for FIG group

Credit Suisse named a new top team for its EMEA FIG investment banking group, with a Morgan Stanley banker joining the business as co-head.

  • By Owen Sanderson
  • 12:30 PM

Max Mesny was co-head of financial technology and diversified financial services within the EMEA FIG group at Morgan Stanley.

His co-head at Credit Suisse will be Armando Rubio-Alvarez, who has been head of southern European FIG since 2014, and been with the group since 2000.

Eric Richard, the previous head ...

