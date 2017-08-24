Watermark
MUFG hires again in levfin expansion drive

MUFG said on Thursday that it had hired former HSBC banker Jeff Bennett as head of leveraged corporate origination and structuring, part of the bank’s longer term expansion of its leveraged finance and investment banking businesses in EMEA.

  • By Owen Sanderson
  • 24 Aug 2017
According to the bank’s announcement, Bennett “will lead MUFG’s efforts to expand its leveraged business in EMEA”. He was formerly global co-head of high yield capital markets at HSBC, but left in August last year and founded a debt advisory firm, Caspian Financial Advisors, according to his LinkedIn ...

