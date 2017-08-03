RMB round-up: China’s FX reserves up for six straight months, first FTSE Russell China ETF lists in Shanghai, StanChart’s RGI marks seven-month long decline

China’s FX reserves grow again in July, Harvest Fund Management lists the first ETF tracking FTSE Russell’s China index on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, and Standard Chartered’s Renminbi Globalisation Index (RGI) falls in June.

