FIG summer lull beckons after July record

The dollar FIG market took a breather after recording the busiest July on record amid red-hot market conditions.

  • By David Rothnie
  • 12:30 PM

Capital One and US Regional lender Huntingdon National Bank were the sole financial borrowers to hit the market as August kicked off on a subdued note. 

Investors may welcome the brief respite after dollar FIG volumes hit $69bn for the month, beating the record of $50bn a year ago. ...

Bookrunners of Global Covered Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 01 Aug 2017
1 HSBC 8,309.08 35 6.28%
2 Commerzbank Group 6,654.93 41 5.03%
3 BNP Paribas 6,477.17 27 4.89%
4 UniCredit 6,430.25 52 4.86%
5 Credit Agricole CIB 6,168.69 29 4.66%

Bookrunners of Global FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 31 Jul 2017
1 Morgan Stanley 74,725.62 264 7.72%
2 Goldman Sachs 65,357.84 310 6.75%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 64,018.82 223 6.61%
4 Citi 62,571.33 349 6.46%
5 JPMorgan 60,472.85 276 6.25%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 01 Aug 2017
1 Morgan Stanley 56,883.35 189 10.97%
2 Citi 54,968.99 274 10.60%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 51,529.01 188 9.94%
4 JPMorgan 50,130.47 210 9.67%
5 Goldman Sachs 49,948.69 251 9.63%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Covered Bond Above €500m

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 01 Aug 2017
1 LBBW 5,014.64 17 7.54%
2 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 4,741.46 19 7.13%
3 Credit Agricole CIB 4,590.25 17 6.91%
4 BNP Paribas 4,566.36 14 6.87%
5 Commerzbank Group 4,066.97 16 6.12%

Global FIG Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 Morgan Stanley 365.83 497 7.62%
2 JPMorgan 332.66 618 6.92%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 299.89 590 6.24%
4 Goldman Sachs 276.71 375 5.76%
5 Citi 264.54 592 5.51%

Bookrunners of European Subordinated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 01 Aug 2017
1 HSBC 7,876.41 27 14.15%
2 Barclays 5,339.12 17 9.59%
3 BNP Paribas 3,879.73 19 6.97%
4 Credit Suisse 3,754.01 17 6.74%
5 Citi 3,502.60 28 6.29%