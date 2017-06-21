Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Investors must wait till 2018 for Siemens’ IPO of Healthineers

Siemens, the German machinery group, on Thursday broke its long silence on the timing of the IPO of its high margin healthcare technology business, which makes around 40% of its profits.

  • By Aidan Gregory
  • 06:00 PM

Investors hoping that the IPO would come in the autumn of 2017 will be disappointed. The flotation of Siemens Healthineers, as it has been called since May 2016, will go ahead at some point in the first half of 2018, the company said.

“I don’t know if ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 31 Jul 2017
1 Citi 263,273.87 955 9.01%
2 JPMorgan 237,139.99 1064 8.11%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 228,472.22 782 7.82%
4 Goldman Sachs 176,591.33 570 6.04%
5 Barclays 171,445.11 658 5.87%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 01 Aug 2017
1 HSBC 27,428.49 111 7.33%
2 Deutsche Bank 25,319.13 84 6.76%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 23,429.24 62 6.26%
4 BNP Paribas 19,315.94 110 5.16%
5 Credit Agricole CIB 18,706.93 106 5.00%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 01 Aug 2017
1 JPMorgan 13,488.13 59 7.94%
2 Citi 12,010.24 75 7.07%
3 UBS 11,735.03 46 6.91%
4 Morgan Stanley 11,517.69 62 6.78%
5 Goldman Sachs 10,866.39 55 6.40%