CVC sells Ista to Li Ka-shing's CKPH for €4.4bn

CVC has agreed a €4.44.4bn sale of its German metering and energy business Ista to Cheung Kong Property Holdings, founded and chaired by Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing, in one of the biggest private equity deals of the year.

  • By Max Bower
  • 03:00 PM

CVC announced the deal on Thursday, having put Ista on the block earlier in the year.

The €4.43bn price tag includes Ista's net debt, from a base purchase price of €3.7bn.

The Essen-based company will redeem the €875m of notes it issued in 2013 after being bought ...

