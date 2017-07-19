Watermark
Ex-Goldman bankers’ Supermarket Reit raises £100m

Supermarket Income Reit has completed a £100m IPO on the London Stock Exchange on Wednesday, though it raised less money than it had hoped. The promoters believe they are offering access to an undervalued part of the UK property market that can provide a strong yield.

  • By Jon Hay
  • 19 Jul 2017

Stifel Nicolaus led the IPO, announced on June 20 for up to 200m shares at a fixed price of £1.

The Reit has been newly set up by Atrato Capital, an investment manager formed this year by three ex-bankers who had worked at Goldman Sachs and Lloyds Bank: ...

