Ex-Goldman bankers’ Supermarket Reit raises £100m

Stifel Nicolaus led the IPO, announced on June 20 for up to 200m shares at a fixed price of £1.The Reit has been newly set up by Atrato Capital, an investment manager formed this year by three ex-bankers who had worked at Goldman Sachs and Lloyds Bank: ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.