TUI exits Hapag-Lloyd in €250m block priced with no discount

Berenberg was sole bookrunner. The trade was not auctioned, but hit the screens quite late, at about 5.20pm London time.“Everyone knew TUI wanted to get out following the IPO,” said a banker on the deal. “Multiple banks pitched for it for several months, but it was not ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.