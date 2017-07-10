Watermark
Go to Asia edition

TUI exits Hapag-Lloyd in €250m block priced with no discount

TUI, the German travel and tourism company, has sold the last of its shares in Hapag-Lloyd, the shipping company that was floated on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in November 2015, through an accelerated bookbuild priced flat to the closing price.

  • By Aidan Gregory
  • 10 Jul 2017

Berenberg was sole bookrunner. The trade was not auctioned, but hit the screens quite late, at about 5.20pm London time.

“Everyone knew TUI wanted to get out following the IPO,” said a banker on the deal. “Multiple banks pitched for it for several months, but it was not ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 09 Jun 2017
1 Citi 206,449.53 755 8.84%
2 JPMorgan 192,919.68 823 8.26%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 175,174.46 602 7.50%
4 Barclays 144,195.77 526 6.17%
5 Goldman Sachs 139,497.22 445 5.97%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 20 Jun 2017
1 Deutsche Bank 23,530.61 67 7.96%
2 HSBC 20,994.25 74 7.11%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 20,490.14 49 6.93%
4 Credit Agricole CIB 15,076.29 72 5.10%
5 BNP Paribas 14,834.05 81 5.02%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 04 Jul 2017
1 JPMorgan 12,105.30 52 8.18%
2 Citi 11,060.11 69 7.48%
3 Goldman Sachs 10,379.11 53 7.02%
4 UBS 10,273.93 42 6.95%
5 Morgan Stanley 10,099.77 56 6.83%