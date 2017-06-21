Watermark
Heathrow prints €500m 15 year amid rates turbulence

On Wednesday, Heathrow returned to the euro bond market for the first time for over two years. The UK airport company printed a €500m 15 year deal, following the lead of Daimler and Gecina earlier in the week.

  • By Nigel Owen
  • 05:30 PM

Daimler had printed a 20 year tranche on Monday and Gecina a 15 year on Tuesday, as part of triple tranche deals. 

Heathrow only offered one tranche, a €500m no-grow.

Lead managers Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley, National Australia Bank and Santander set initial price thoughts at 80bp over ...

