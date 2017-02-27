Watermark
Go to Asia edition

‘True HY’ awaiting Klöckner’s triple-C PIK

Klöckner Pentaplast, the German plastic packaging maker, has in store a potential subordinated bond deal to fund its merger with UK peer Linpac. Some see the issue as a test on how real the risk appetite is in the European high yield market.

  • By Victor Jimenez
  • 04:15 PM

As Klöckner readies its €1.58bn leveraged loan deal this week, the announcement that it may also offer €385m of payment-in-kind notes has become a subject of conversation in the market.

The term loans and cash on hand are intended to refinance Klöckner’s senior secured loans and ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of European Leveraged Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 12 Jun 2017
1 Goldman Sachs 10,231.82 32 7.84%
2 JPMorgan 8,649.53 32 6.63%
3 Deutsche Bank 7,504.04 42 5.75%
4 BNP Paribas 7,457.95 38 5.72%
5 Credit Suisse 6,678.77 32 5.12%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 06 Jun 2017
1 Citi 3,564.32 23 8.01%
2 JPMorgan 3,550.43 30 7.98%
3 Barclays 3,405.88 27 7.65%
4 Deutsche Bank 3,394.06 32 7.63%
5 Goldman Sachs 2,981.15 25 6.70%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 13 Jun 2017
1 JPMorgan 19,005.58 142 11.27%
2 Citi 15,642.08 113 9.28%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 14,393.04 121 8.54%
4 Goldman Sachs 12,300.74 87 7.29%
5 Barclays 11,596.83 70 6.88%