Watermark
Go to Asia edition

TD Securities brings in euro trader for SSAs and covered bonds

TD Securities has hired a trader to cover the euro SSA and covered bond markets, adding euro capacity to a bank that has focused mainly on dollars and other currencies so far.

  • By Craig McGlashan
  • 04:00 PM

Ed Tyler, most recently of Mizuho, started work at TD Securities two weeks ago. He reports to Giles Hough, head of G7 rates trading. He had been at Mizuho since September 2013, having moved from RBC Capital Markets.

Tyler is TD Securities’ only trader of euro ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 09 Jun 2017
1 Citi 206,449.53 755 8.84%
2 JPMorgan 192,919.68 823 8.26%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 175,174.46 602 7.50%
4 Barclays 144,195.77 526 6.17%
5 Goldman Sachs 139,497.22 445 5.97%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 13 Jun 2017
1 Deutsche Bank 22,472.93 61 2,247,292,967,552.72%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 20,693.49 47 2,069,348,556,135.12%
3 HSBC 20,328.32 68 2,032,831,873,292.78%
4 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 13,248.64 69 1,324,864,073,143.57%
5 BNP Paribas 13,210.62 71 1,321,062,202,764.64%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 06 Jun 2017
1 JPMorgan 9,449.66 39 8.14%
2 UBS 9,110.20 35 7.85%
3 Goldman Sachs 8,787.05 42 7.57%
4 Citi 8,550.04 53 7.37%
5 Deutsche Bank 6,913.31 37 5.96%