TD Securities brings in euro trader for SSAs and covered bonds

Ed Tyler, most recently of Mizuho, started work at TD Securities two weeks ago. He reports to Giles Hough, head of G7 rates trading. He had been at Mizuho since September 2013, having moved from RBC Capital Markets.Tyler is TD Securities’ only trader of euro ...
