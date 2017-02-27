Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Lithuania opens books as market stabilises

Lithuania has hit the screens with its dual tranche euro note as markets stabilise after Brazil’s corruption scandal added to a US led sell-off.

  • By Virginia Furness
  • 12:00 PM

Leads BNP Paribas and JP Morgan opened books for a 10 year euro note at low to mid-30bp over mid-swaps and at 75bp area for a 30 year on Friday morning after announcing the trade on Wednesday.

“They did the smart thing,” said a banker ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of International Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 24 Apr 2017
1 Citi 23,438.27 103 9.46%
2 JPMorgan 22,204.62 91 8.96%
3 HSBC 21,532.30 124 8.69%
4 Deutsche Bank 14,929.24 54 6.02%
5 Standard Chartered Bank 12,864.13 73 5.19%

Bookrunners of LatAm Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 16 May 2017
1 Citi 7,891.26 23 14.39%
2 JPMorgan 6,469.14 26 11.80%
3 Morgan Stanley 4,879.44 17 8.90%
4 HSBC 4,803.80 12 8.76%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 4,270.90 19 7.79%

Bookrunners of CEEMEA International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 09 May 2017
1 Citi 11,512.64 38 12.94%
2 JPMorgan 10,610.35 40 11.92%
3 HSBC 7,781.78 37 8.74%
4 Deutsche Bank 6,500.68 14 7.30%
5 Standard Chartered Bank 4,910.54 20 5.52%

EMEA M&A Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 JPMorgan 195.08 50 10.55%
2 Goldman Sachs 162.26 37 8.77%
3 Morgan Stanley 141.22 46 7.64%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 114.20 33 6.18%
5 Citi 95.36 35 5.16%

Bookrunners of Central and Eastern Europe: Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 16 May 2017
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 852.82 3 8.36%
2 Credit Suisse 832.77 5 8.16%
3 ING 795.63 6 7.80%
4 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 763.38 6 7.48%
5 UniCredit 717.24 6 7.03%

Bookrunners of India DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 10 May 2017
1 AXIS Bank 3,763.52 58 15.86%
2 Trust Investment Advisors 3,148.33 69 13.27%
3 ICICI Bank 2,317.73 59 9.77%
4 Standard Chartered Bank 1,958.44 18 8.25%
5 HDFC Bank 1,539.98 40 6.49%