KfW latest investor to sharpens focus on SRI in portfolio

KfW’s investment approach incorporates an assessment of the issuer’s sustainability, based on several environmental, social and governance criteria. Issuers are then ranked with their sector. KfW only invests in the debt of institutions ranked in the upper 80% of their sector.The €25bn fund invests in paper from ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.