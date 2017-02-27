Watermark
Green must stay in the eye of the beholder

News that Volvofinans Bank, the finance arm of Volvo Cars, is planning a green bond backed by its loans on hybrid and other non-fossil fuel cars is a welcome sign of the green awareness spreading across the corporate world.

  • By Jon Hay
  • 08:45 PM

It is only the second green bond from the automotive sector in Europe — the other having been from its stablemate in the Zhejiang Geely group, the London Taxi Co. But green bond issuance is a signal of consciousness, rather than achieving anything for the environment in itself.

All Corporate Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 17 Apr 2017
1 JPMorgan 47,322.39 219 6.97%
2 Citi 42,594.08 210 6.28%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 39,461.35 204 5.82%
4 Deutsche Bank 36,345.71 152 5.36%
5 Barclays 33,878.27 148 4.99%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 18 Apr 2017
1 BNP Paribas 10,853.09 45 9.91%
2 Deutsche Bank 8,072.26 30 7.37%
3 Barclays 7,980.08 33 7.29%
4 Citi 7,052.29 36 6.44%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 6,646.16 38 6.07%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 11 Apr 2017
1 Deutsche Bank 2,981.20 25 9.50%
2 Citi 2,705.59 14 8.62%
3 JPMorgan 2,305.05 18 7.35%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2,082.61 15 6.64%
5 Barclays 2,056.23 15 6.55%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 25 Apr 2017
1 JPMorgan 13,963.01 103 11.90%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 11,022.42 92 9.40%
3 Citi 10,519.92 74 8.97%
4 Goldman Sachs 9,044.89 65 7.71%
5 Barclays 7,008.49 47 5.97%

Bookrunners of European Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 18 Apr 2017
1 BNP Paribas 11,849.34 47 4.05%
2 Citi 10,255.40 43 3.51%
3 Deutsche Bank 9,727.43 31 3.33%
4 Barclays 8,299.70 38 2.84%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 7,151.08 38 2.44%