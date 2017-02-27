Green must stay in the eye of the beholder

It is only the second green bond from the automotive sector in Europe — the other having been from its stablemate in the Zhejiang Geely group, the London Taxi Co. But green bond issuance is a signal of consciousness, rather than achieving anything for the environment in itself....
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.