Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Pepper in sole charge as Wickham, Toulan leave BAML loans

Charles Wickham, co-head of loan capital markets for EMEA at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, will leave the bank at the end of April, having worked at BAML and Merrill Lynch since 1994.

  • By Bianca Boorer
  • 25 Apr 2017

That means David Pepper, his co-head, will be sole head of loan capital markets EMEA.

Another banker, Mariam Toulan, head of EMEA loan syndicate, also left the bank at the end of March.

Toulan joined the bank in 2008. She had previously worked at JP Morgan for ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Global Syndicated Loan Volume

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 17 Apr 2017
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 110,124.59 368 11.31%
2 JPMorgan 88,729.79 307 9.11%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 50,462.39 240 5.18%
4 Citi 50,454.16 186 5.18%
5 Deutsche Bank 49,616.52 167 5.10%

Bookrunners of Middle East and Africa Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 2,975.00 4 37.12%
2 Citi 1,851.69 3 23.10%
3 JPMorgan 1,463.08 3 18.26%
4 National Bank of Abu Dhabi PJSC 325.73 2 4.06%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 227.00 1 2.83%

Bookrunners of European Leveraged Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 27 Mar 2017
1 Goldman Sachs 5,003.18 13 8.74%
2 Deutsche Bank 4,881.33 25 8.53%
3 JPMorgan 4,826.81 11 8.44%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 4,337.47 13 7.58%
5 BNP Paribas 3,160.34 16 5.52%

Bookrunners of European Marketed Syndicated Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 21 Mar 2017
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 18,126.24 25 13.31%
2 Deutsche Bank 16,961.98 26 12.46%
3 HSBC 13,854.03 26 10.17%
4 JPMorgan 5,343.18 17 3.92%
5 Citi 5,119.67 16 3.76%

Syndicated Loan Revenue - EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 18 Apr 2016
1 HSBC 35.45 69 6.71%
2 BNP Paribas 31.67 78 5.99%
3 ING 31.21 74 5.90%
4 Citi 22.60 36 4.27%
5 Deutsche Bank 21.89 32 4.14%