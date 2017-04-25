Pepper in sole charge as Wickham, Toulan leave BAML loans

That means David Pepper, his co-head, will be sole head of loan capital markets EMEA.
Another banker, Mariam Toulan, head of EMEA loan syndicate, also left the bank at the end of March.Toulan joined the bank in 2008. She had previously worked at JP Morgan for ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.