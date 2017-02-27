Watermark
PKO Bank Hipoteczny sets sights on local currency market

Poland’s largest covered bond issuer and national champion, PKO Bank Hipoteczny, has mandated leads to roadshow a prospective zloty-denominated covered bond benchmark.

  • By Bill Thornhill
  • 12:00 PM

The fully owned covered bond subsidiary of PKO Bank Polski has mandated its own investment banking subsidiary, Dom Maklerski, as sole lead manager and bookrunner within Poland.

Erste Group has been appointed sole lead manager and bookrunner outside of Poland.

A zloty-denominated covered bond, rated Aa3 ...

