Senior China M&A banker leaves BAML

Ellis Chu led the China M&A team since he joined BAML in September 2013. He has more than 10 years of investment banking experience, including three years at Citi and three years at Lehman Brothers, both in Hong Kong, according to his LinkedIn profile.BAML has no ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.