Watermark
Go to Asia edition

PKO Bank closes first Polish euro covered benchmark of the year

PKO Bank Hipoteczny launched the first Polish euro benchmark covered bond of the year on Thursday, with pricing grinding slowly tighter after a steady bookbuilding process.

  • By David Bell
  • 01:30 PM

Lead banks went out with guidance at 8:30am in the 30bp over mid-swaps area for the €500m no-grow January 2023 bond, before revising guidance to 28bp, plus or minus 1bp, at 12 noon. At 1:30pm the deal was launched at 27bp over mid-swaps.

Books were kept open ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of Global Covered Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 21 Mar 2017
1 Commerzbank Group 3,864.49 23 6.68%
2 HSBC 3,662.21 15 6.33%
3 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 3,300.60 13 5.70%
4 LBBW 3,189.28 14 5.51%
5 Credit Agricole CIB 3,100.02 15 5.36%

Bookrunners of Global FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 20 Mar 2017
1 Morgan Stanley 29,052.08 101 7.24%
2 Goldman Sachs 27,997.52 114 6.98%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 26,257.54 82 6.54%
4 JPMorgan 23,062.78 103 5.75%
5 Citi 20,877.50 122 5.20%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 21 Mar 2017
1 Goldman Sachs 22,807.51 94
2 Morgan Stanley 21,009.07 69
3 JPMorgan 19,370.83 76
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 19,244.14 67
5 Citi 18,801.67 99

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Covered Bond Above €500m

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 21 Mar 2017
1 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 3,168.16 12 9.93%
2 LBBW 2,629.03 9 8.24%
3 Commerzbank Group 2,493.64 9 7.82%
4 Credit Agricole CIB 2,163.80 9 6.78%
5 HSBC 1,941.46 7 6.09%

Global FIG Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 Morgan Stanley 365.83 497 7.62%
2 JPMorgan 332.66 618 6.92%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 299.89 590 6.24%
4 Goldman Sachs 276.71 375 5.76%
5 Citi 264.54 592 5.51%

Bookrunners of European Subordinated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 07 Mar 2017
1 Credit Suisse 2,433.39 7 13.20%
2 Barclays 1,997.28 4 10.83%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 1,499.19 8 8.13%
4 JPMorgan 1,236.52 7 6.71%
5 HSBC 1,216.99 8 6.60%