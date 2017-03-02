Gome starts bookbuild for debut dollar bond

The issuer is rated BB by Standard & Poor’s with a stable outlook, while the three year bond is expected to be rated BB-.
Sole global co-ordinator, sole bookrunner and sole lead manager Barclays launched the senior unsecured transaction with initial price thoughts of 5.5%.
