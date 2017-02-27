SpareBank scrapes over line in tough market for vanilla senior

Norway’s SpareBank 1 SMN was looking to sell €500m of five year senior debt, but joint lead managers DZ Bank, NatWest Markets, Nordea Markets and UniCredithad to put up a combined €30m of interest to help push the order book over the deal size.Demand ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.