Supply-starved covered bond investors scramble to buy DG Hyp
After a month of much slower supply, increasingly desperate covered bond investors clamoured to buy a long nine year Hypothekenpfandbrief issued on Wednesday by DG Hyp. Though the bonds offered little new issue concession, interest was also boosted by the deal’s hefty spread over Bunds.
After mandating leads on Tuesday, DG Hyp opened books on Wednesday for the €500m no-grow mortgage-backed German covered bond. BayernLB, Commerzbank
, Crédit Agricole
, DZ Bank and UBS
opened books with guidance of 7bp through mid-swaps for the September 2026 transaction rated AAA by Standard &
...
