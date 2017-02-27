Bayer pockets €1.46bn after selling 10.9% of Covestro

Bayer, the German chemicals, life sciences, and pharmaceutical company, has sold a 10.9% stake in Covestro, the plastics company it spun off in 2015, for €1.46bn.
Deutsche Bank and UBS were bookrunners.It is the largest accelerated bookbuild of the year so far, according to Dealogic, ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.