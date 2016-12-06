Watermark
Corps take breather as earnings blackouts take hold

Activity in the US dollar bond market slowed to a standstill this week as earnings blackout periods kept corporate America on the sidelines.

  • By David Rothnie
  • 06:15 PM
The issuance lull came as North America prepared for Donald Trump’s Presidential inauguration, while the suggestion by US Federal Reserve chief Janet Yellen that more rate hikes could be on the way prompted a spike in US Treasury yields. Dealers were also keeping an eye on the European ...

All Corporate Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • 16 Jan 2017
1 JPMorgan 6,606.50 25 7.67%
2 Citi 6,511.98 28 7.56%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 4,899.82 22 5.69%
4 Barclays 4,571.59 20 5.31%
5 Mizuho 4,473.33 18 5.19%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • 17 Jan 2017
1 Citi 1,513.82 9 9.16%
2 BNP Paribas 1,388.55 9 8.40%
3 UniCredit 1,013.92 7 6.14%
4 Barclays 992.86 6 6.01%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 943.52 7 5.71%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • 17 Jan 2017
1 NatWest Markets 216.56 3 8.11%
2 BNP Paribas 201.55 3 7.54%
3 HSBC 199.05 3 7.45%
3 Credit Suisse 199.05 3 7.45%
5 UniCredit 155.26 2 5.81%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • 10 Jan 2017
1 JPMorgan 297.36 3 36.61%
2 RBC Capital Markets 85.86 2 10.57%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 85.71 1 10.55%
3 Mizuho 85.71 1 10.55%
3 Goldman Sachs 85.71 1 10.55%

Bookrunners of European Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • 17 Jan 2017
1 Citi 2,087.29 10 8.43%
2 Mizuho 1,656.00 6 6.69%
3 BNP Paribas 1,583.41 10 6.40%
4 JPMorgan 1,130.71 4 4.57%
5 Commerzbank Group 1,090.75 4 4.41%