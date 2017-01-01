Betting on a risky year

“I could have been a very rich man,” said the Irish taxi driver while driving through Dublin Port tunnel in early November. “If I had put a fiver on Brexit, Trump winning and the Irish beating the All Blacks I would have won me €15m!”

Ireland had the weekend before beaten New Zealand at rugby for the first time and the country was feeling pretty chipper about itself when GlobalCapital paid Dublin a visit to suss out its financial centre credentials.

Dublin taxi drivers are famously talkative. But our man had a point. 2016 was, by any standards, a year of extraordinary shocks after the British and American electorates voted to overturn the established order.

Not that debt capital markets seemed to care much. There was some volatility immediately around these events, forcing issuers to pick windows of opportunity, but the soothing flow of central bank money helped to ensure that most key debt markets held up well — indeed, volume was better than expected.





Bomb-proof (after Q1)

Some sectors even outdid 2015. After an appalling first quarter, when issuance slumped as the world cowered at the plunging Chinese equity market, sovereign, supranational and agency bond issuance topped $1tr for the year, beating 2015’s $928bn total by some distance.

SSAs stretched out their maturities in euros or bagged tight pricing at the short end of the dollar curve. Green bonds broke the $75bn barrier, seeing the first ever sovereign issuer, Poland, in December.

Corporate treasurers had funding conditions in euros to tell their grandchildren about. Investment grade corporate bond issuance in euros hit a record of over €300bn, beating the exceptional harvest of €285bn in 2009 and last year’s €270bn haul.

The total was swelled by €65bn of deals from US companies taking advantage of Europe’s super-hot credit market.

For the first time, some companies were even able to price straight bonds at negative yields. Dismayed by this, some investors changed their mandates to allow them to buy higher yielding debt.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch thinks volume could hit €325bn this year, another record, driven by an increase in mergers and acquisitions. Bayer, for example, will need to issue about $37bn of debt if its $56bn takeover of Monsanto goes through.

The CEEMEA bond market also had a storming year, with $155bn of issuance by December 12, sharply up from $86bn in 2015, driven by a big increase in borrowing by Gulf sovereigns and Russian borrowers. These included the sovereign and some companies that are not sanctioned.

Latin American bond issuance was also sharply up on 2015, totalling $122bn by mid-December, against $73bn the year before, pushed along by a rejuvenated Argentina and borrowers from the Andean countries.

It was a quiet year for leveraged finance, partly because private equity firms shied away from using their huge piles of dry powder when equity valuations are so high.

There are different ways of counting the market, but according to BAML, European issuance of high yield bonds fell 19% in 2016, to €52bn, while leveraged loan borrowing came down less, from parity with bonds at €64bn in 2015 to €56bn.

It was a volatile year for risk assets, so conditions were not extremely attractive for issuers, but the bigger problem was issuers turning their noses up at the market — except when it came to returning to the loan market for aggressive repricings of loans, only a few months after they had first been signed.

The keen loan market stole some volume from high yield, too. BAML predicts both sides of the market will pick up in 2017, to €60bn of bonds and €65bn of loans.

FIG crimped

Financial institutions have also been issuing fewer bonds — of all kinds. Covered bond output fell 15% to €150bn equivalent in 2016, as banks needed less funding and could get some of it from central bank funding schemes.

Senior issuance shrank by 11% to €192bn, partly for the same reason, and partly because banks had to wait for clarity on loss-absorbing debt regulation. This also put a crimp in tier two issuance, down 8% at €33bn. They will at least get a steer on this in 2017, as the European Commission has proposed a harmonised bank creditor hierarchy based on the French model.

Additional tier one issuance fell 23% to €23bn, hit by market volatility, in particular during the first half of the year when there was confusion around the capital stacking order and fears that certain banks, including Deutsche, would be unable to pay coupons on their AT1 bonds.





Steep declines

But the real disappointments came from syndicated loans, equity capital markets and — to some extent driving the other two — M&A.

Global announced M&A in 2016 had reached $3.6tr by December 13, according to Dealogic, down from $4.6tr in 2015. The figure for completed deals shrank less, from $3.8tr to $3.5tr.

M&A is a very big source of loan volume, and particularly of loan market revenue, and in Europe especially is an important contributor to ECM activity.

JP Morgan expects M&A to turn up slightly this year, to $3.9bn, driven by finance remaining at cheap levels, record private equity dry powder, Chinese outbound M&A continuing to grow and US acquirers being emboldened by a strengthening dollar and a weakening euro and pound.

It cannot come soon enough for the EMEA loan market, where, with the refinancing cycle ending, volume fell from $1.36tr in 2015 to $862bn by December 13.

ECM squeezed in some big deals between patches of market turbulence, but China-related turmoil spoiled January and February, the Brexit vote disrupted June and July and markets were unsettled in the autumn too, with a string of IPOs pulled.

Volume in EMEA had been €171bn by December 12, against €280bn for the whole of 2016.





Riskier and riskier

But all those involved in global capital markets know forecasts for this year are barely worth the research papers they are printed on.

They face another year of extreme volatility, risks and shocks in 2017, perhaps even more so than 2016. That means it will be another year of opening and shutting issuance windows for borrowers and investors across all markets. It will be a good year to be nimble, agile and flexible.

Europe has crucial elections coming up in France, Germany and the Netherlands. After the surprise results of the US election and UK referendum, and Matteo Renzi’s more predictable self-immolation in Italy, political uncertainty will be a key theme this year. Markets are likely to close in the lead-up to the votes, and depending on the results, afterwards too.

And while the ECB has already announced that it will start tapering its asset purchase programme from €80bn a month to €60bn (but has extended it by six months), further tapering rumours could be disruptive and lead to excessive front-loading of issuance.

Meanwhile, Britain will stumble and lurch towards its exit from the European Union. The High Court appeal ruling on whether the government requires parliamentary approval to trigger Article 50, due by the middle of January, will be one of the market’s first pressure points of the year. After that, speculation around the timing of Article 50 and potential hard or soft Brexit will surface frequently, causing heightened volatility in sterling and euro markets.

Donald Trump’s election as US president will bring uncertainty and tighter financial conditions in the months to come.

The base case is that 2017 will be a painful year for bond investors and an exciting one for equity buyers, as the Great Rotation finally comes to pass.

Trump may struggle to get his infrastructure spending plans going, but tax cuts shouldn’t be hard — the Republican Congress will love them.

That will fuel asset prices and consumer spending — great for cyclical equities, which have already zoomed past the yield stocks investors have loved for the past five years.

Dollar bonds face a year of falling valuations and some volatility, as the Federal Reserve decides how many more rate rises will follow the second in this cycle, which took a year to materialise.

The memory of the steep 425bp of rate hikes the Fed had to do between 2004 and 2006 after the long easing that followed the dotcom boom and September 11 terrorist attacks — and the economic pain it led to, especially in the US housing market — are likely to weigh heavily on the Fed governors’ minds. Some may decide it is best to get on with it as soon as possible.

US inflation doubled from 0.8% to 1.6% between July and October 2016, and unless this eases soon, the Fed hiking cycle is likely to be aggressive.

Can a world that has grown used to invisibly low interest rates cope with much higher ones? Perhaps, if the economy is growing fast. But there are certainly bears who say the economic growth cycle is nearing its end and the combination of inflation and rate hikes could spark a recession.

Equity investors will hitch a ride on the reflation trade, and that will be great for banks and natural resources companies wanting to come in from the cold and raise some capital. But look out for the backlash when that trade eventually peaks.

How can the Dublin taxi driver get rich in 2017? Buying Dublin office space is one bet — the omens for a soft Brexit are not good. But for a triple accumulator, how about the 10 year Treasury yield hits 3.5%, China’s stockmarket goes up at least 40% and falls the same amount and one more country calls a referendum on leaving the EU?













Eating London’s lunch. The battle for Europe’s financial centre





“Tired of the fog? Try the Frogs!” was one of the cheekier and more public attempts by Europe’s financial centres, in this case Paris, to cash in on the uncertainty caused by the UK voting to leave the European Union and lure finance professionals away from the City of London.

A green frog wearing a Tricolore tie, squatting in front of La Défense’s skyline is unlikely to do the trick on its own. Even though the advert was plastered around La Défense, Heathrow Airport and the St Pancras Eurostar terminal, most London bankers will take a very deep breath before kissing this particular frog.

Investment bankers, even French ones, tend to see Paris as a place of inflexible labour laws, high taxes and a worse quality of life than London — and London’s famous fogs disappeared in the 1950s.

Four years ago, President François Hollande unveiled a 75% super-tax on earnings over €1m as part of his election campaign. The idea was quietly dropped two years later but the damage had been done. Along with France’s labour code, which runs to an improbable 3,806 pages, the 75% tax had painted France as uncompetitive. Some labour reforms were painfully pushed through in July last year, but the joke is still that French banks move staff to London so they can sack them.





Wooing le City

France’s politicians are trying. Days after the Brexit vote, prime minister Manuel Valls announced measures to attract foreign business, including an income tax break of up to 50% and the right to exclude foreign properties and assets from wealth tax for eight years.

Paris can also claim lower rents than London and good transport — and now it can boast that Hollande will not be standing for re-election this year.

Paris, of course, is not alone in trying to seize the Brexit opportunity. Frankfurt, Amsterdam, Luxembourg, Dublin and Madrid have all made official and unofficial marketing forays to London since the end of June to court bankers, investors, lawyers, exchanges, technology platforms and even GlobalCapital editors.

The others have been less publicly aggressive than Paris, claiming at informal drinks, formal seminars or roundtable discussions that they want to work as “partners” or in “co-operation” with London. Offers range from one-off income tax breaks to rent subsidies and mini-special economic zones.

Even Latvian representatives have been in London recently to offer their services. While Riga is an unlikely global financial powerhouse, Latvia’s finance ministry has been quietly pitching for back office functions to move there, not just from London but from other European countries too.

It is a sign of how fluid everything has become since the Brexit vote — and how competitive European centres are, despite years of being in London’s shade, to catch any fleeing business.

Huge sums at stake

Who can blame them? According to Oliver Wyman, the UK-based financial services sector earns around £190bn-£205bn of revenues a year, contributing £120bn-£125bn of gross value added, and, together with the 1.1m people working in financial services up and down the country, generates £60bn-£67bn of taxes for the UK a year. It also contributes a trade surplus of about £58bn to the UK’s balance of payments.

The consultancy believes that at one end of the Brexit spectrum, an exit from the EU that puts the UK outside the European Economic Area, but otherwise delivers passporting and equivalence and allows access to the Single Market on terms similar to those that UK-based firms currently have, will cause some disruption to the current delivery model, but only a modest reduction in UK-based activity.

Oliver Wyman estimates that revenues from EU-related activity would decline by around £2bn (around 2% of total international and wholesale business), that 3,000-4,000 jobs could be at risk, and that tax revenues would fall by less than £500m a year.

At the other end of the spectrum, in a scenario where the UK moves to a third country status with the EU without any regulatory equivalence, the impact could be worse. Severe restrictions could be placed on the EU-related business that can be transacted by UK-based firms.

In this lowest access scenario, where the UK’s relationship with the EU rests largely on World Trade Organisation obligations, 40%-50% of EU-related activity (around £18bn-£20bn in revenue) and up to an estimated 31,000-35,000 jobs could be at risk, along with about £3bn-5bn of tax revenues.

It also warns of the dangers to the wider ecosystem: the knock-on impact could result in the loss from the UK of activities that operate alongside those parts of the business that leave, the shifting of entire business units, or the closure of lines of business due to increased costs. An estimated further £14bn-£18bn of revenue, 34,000-40,000 jobs and around £5bn in tax revenue a year might be at risk.





Trying to make a plan

Yet the British government is still undecided on how best to approach leaving the EU. Negotiations will not start until the UK invokes Article 50 to leave the EU, expected in March.

The City’s fate, and therefore that of Europe’s capital markets centre, hangs in the balance.

What exactly “EU headquarters” means will become clearer as the year goes on. If the UK manages to negotiate a soft Brexit, an EU head office could just mean a brass plaque and some legal and admin staff — the minimum they can get away with. A hard Brexit could mean entire trading floors and origination and structuring teams having to move to be inside the EU.

But the City is full of impatient and pragmatic institutions that hate uncertainty and will want to plan ahead for every outcome. Not surprisingly, they have therefore begun contingency planning, even if many are keeping it secret. If firms decide they need to move, the next question is ‘where to?’

The beginnings of a pattern are visible, though this could still change.

To each its own

Firms whose roots lie in other continental countries have a natural place to move to if they need to — their home base. It is institutions from outside Europe — and from the UK itself — that will have to make harder choices.

So far, some Japanese institutions appear to favour Amsterdam, while Chinese and other Asian firms are looking at Frankfurt and Luxembourg. English-speaking firms such as US and UK banks and asset managers are more likely to turn to Dublin as an EU base.

But despite all the enthusiastic messages from London’s rivals since Brexit, there is likely to be no single winner from London’s decline.

There is probably nowhere else that could accommodate all these people (as well as their families, nannies, cars, sushi bars and clubs) and give them what London has. But the fact that French firms will gravitate to Paris, Germans to Frankfurt and so on is likely to mean that, at least for a considerable time, there is no new single European rival to London.

An allied danger is therefore that international firms scale back in Europe altogether, downscaling their European hubs in London to branches across the continent or even quitting altogether because of costs and instead building up in New York, Singapore and Hong Kong.

Goldman Sachs, a loyal Bremainer but also pragmatic, is building a new European headquarters in Farringdon, London, but the building allows for multi-tenant use, so Goldman could downsize. Is Paris ready for the vampire squid?





The battle for infrastructure — and how to finance it

Suddenly infrastructure is the word on every Western politician’s lips. It has become an indispensable element of a re-election campaign, a weapon with which to fight back populism and win over the hearts and minds of disgruntled electorates.

In fact, even before President-elect Donald Trump made campaign promises to spend $1tr over 10 years fixing US highways, bridges, tunnels and schools, the momentum was building.

With post-crisis monetary policy of ultra-low interest rates and huge quantitative easing programmes losing its potency, G7 governments had, one after the other, been switching their focus to fiscal stimulus last year.

Canada’s prime minister, Justin Trudeau, was the first in the wave. In March he unveiled a C$120bn six year infrastructure programme including at least 10 rail and public transit projects as well as water systems and public housing.

The UK’s new chancellor of the exchequer Philip Hammond talked of a “fiscal reset” in his first few days in the job in July. Although the actual numbers in his autumn statement disappointed (£23bn extra over the next five years for rail, telecoms and housing) the direction of travel was clear.

Then, in August, Japan announced ¥6.2tr of new infrastructure spending as part of a ¥28tr stimulus package. Even austerity-zentrum Germany got in on the act, with a €270bn 15 year infrastructure package and a proposed €15bn tax cut after this September’s general election. And in November, the European Commission called for a fiscal expansion of up to 0.5% of GDP in the eurozone in 2017.

Of course, politicians promising to spend money on infrastructure is nothing new, especially if they have elections coming up. But this time they seem to mean it. Trump’s victory and Brexit have shown politicians the world over that if they don’t have a new plan to get the economy moving again, they will be out on their ears.





Fed up

The US election and the UK referendum were votes by fed-up electorates who, with guidance from crafty politicians, blamed immigration and globalisation.

But the seeds of discontent came from a sense that austerity was not working and employment, labour productivity and wages had not made the sustained improvements over the last five years that are necessary to support gains in living standards.

The change in mood is quite sudden, considering that just four years ago Europe was in the middle of a debt crisis. Global investors were obsessing over sovereign debt sustainability and demanding fiscal consolidation to deal with the heavy public debt burden across most of the Western world.

Those heavy public debt burdens remain, of course, and in many cases are worse than ever.

But, with the help of central banks, investors have financed them at ever lower interest rates, making them tolerable for taxpayers.

Yet all this cheap money has not been enough to spur an investment boom by the private sector, leading to vigorous growth.

Increasingly, governments, investors and the public alike wonder if it is time to try something different — the government taking the lead in investment.

Quite how sensible these fiscal splurges will be when quantitative easing is withdrawn, interest rates start to go up and borrowing costs return to higher levels will be one of the big questions that will be answered over the next two years.

The OECD argues that fiscal space has been created by lower interest payments on rolled-over debt, which also increases gauges of market access and debt sustainability. It says that on average, OECD economies could use deficit-financed fiscal initiatives for three to four years, while still leaving debt-to-GDP ratios unchanged in the long term. Front-loading the effort could allow deficit finance to be tapered sooner and put the debt-to-GDP ratio sustainably on a downward path.





Bond markets at the ready

Whether the new wave of government stimulus policies prove sensible or not, the capital markets will have a crucial role to play. Governments, despite opening the fiscal floodgates, will not be able to pay for all the improvements themselves and will need the private sector.

Contrary to expectactions, the loan market has proved itself a reliable supporter of infrastructure since the crisis, despite bank balance sheets shrinking and regulation making it more expensive to lend over longer maturities. Quantitative easing has flooded the bank market with liquidity, and a lot has been sluiced off into infrastructure projects through long term loans.

However, once expansionary monetary policy is closed down that liquidity will dry up and the regulations that were put in after the crisis, in particular the liquidity coverage ratio, will begin to bite at last.

As a result, there has never been a better time to try and harness international bond markets for the world’s infrastructure financing needs.





Dual approach

There are broadly two ways this can be done. The harder of the two — but a solution that continues to hover like an oasis in the distance — is project bonds, where institutions provide capital directly to individual projects.

There is plenty of track record for the issuance of these, but they have never taken off into a big market. One reason is the perennial competition from bank lenders.

Another is that institutional investors are chary of construction risk. Ways exist to mitigate this, and the public sector is increasingly exploring them. The European Investment Bank, for example, has its Project Bond Credit Enhancement scheme.

A third impediment has simply been the lack of dealflow, meaning investors have not built up the analytical skills required.

But if these hurdles can be overcome, demand should be there. Even in the context of reducing central bank support, yields on Western sovereign and investment grade corporate debt are still historically low. Investors such as pension funds and life insurance companies need higher yield options, particularly when they are trying to match longer duration or inflation-linked obligations.

Finance is coming

The other way for capital markets to finance infrastructure is through the balance sheets of stable organisations — whether sponsor companies, banks or specialist public sector agencies.

Steven Mnuchin, Trump’s nomination for US treasury secretary, has floated the idea of setting up an infrastructure bank, as has Canada’s ruling Liberal Party.

How they will operate remains to be worked through. Helping with construction risk and providing credit enhancement will be crucial to getting investors on board. Early indications point towards government equity injections that will be leveraged four or five times with private money from the bond markets. For Canada, which has said it will put in C$35bn of equity, this means its bank could have firepower of between C$175bn and C$210bn by following the financing models of European agencies and supranationals.

2017 could therefore see a KfW of the North hit the bond markets. If it is anything like its German namesake, it will be welcomed with open arms by the global investor base — and stressed-out politicians.