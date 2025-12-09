Get 20% off a subscription to GlobalCapital

Why subscribe?

Market intelligence

Insights that adds colour and context to debt capital markets and securitization activity.

Access comprehensive news, opinion and analysis on key sectors like SSAs, financial institutions, covered bonds, securitization, and corporate bonds. Our independent coverage includes 4,000 proprietary insights annually, 200+ opinion notes, and 500+ long-form analyses.

Data

Capital market databases covering public and private markets.

Access GlobalCapital's expanding suite of data and analytics including syndicated benchmark bond issuance featuring new issue premium data, the only third-party MTN database, and our newly launched Asset Backed Monitor, which tracks European securitization deal structures, counterparties, and pricing terms.