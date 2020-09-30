Sponsored Content | Vistra

The pandemic has been a time of immense difficulty for financial markets globally. The period of stress in the corporate sector has led to intense stress on economies large and small and the recovery following the 2020 coronavirus crisis will be long. But will also be a window of opportunity for market players. This is particularly true of the structured finance market, which may have a significant role to play in helping to clean up after a period of unprecedented distress. GlobalCapital and Vistra gathered a roundtable of market experts to discuss the state of securitization sectors in Europe, Asia and the US and the role of the product helping the market get back on its feet following months of pandemic stress.