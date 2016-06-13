Sponsored Content | TD Securities

With yields across much of the developed world entrapped in an apparently endless downward spiral, investor attention is once again focusing on the potential of emerging market (EM) debt. Cristian Maggio, global head of emerging markets strategy at TD Securities, explains that it is not just the relatively high yields available in the asset class that is attracting renewed investor interest. Following a lengthy period of underperformance, there are several compelling drivers of rising investor confidence in the longer term prospects for EM.